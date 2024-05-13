Global technology company FPT Software recently announced a strategic partnership with Forthcode, an emerging SaaS provider of inflight digital solutions. This move further fortifies FPT Software's competency and leading position in the aviation domain.

The two firms will collaborate to elevate Forthcode's flagship product, nGO, a digital automation solution for inflight management, including vendor, inventory, procurement, loyalty programs, promotions, payments, and crew, as well as inflight sales and services. Combining the platform's robust features and FPT Software's extensive global network, this move is expected to expand Forthcode's geographical reach while playing a crucial addition to FPT Software's service offerings, empowering airlines to streamline operations and maximise ancillary revenue.

Additionally, leveraging FPT Software's prowess in digital transformation, software engineering, and IT resources, both parties will explore new initiatives to navigate the complex aviation landscape and drive disruptive transformation for the industry.

"FPT Software's vision is to deliver comprehensive solutions with cutting-edge technologies for optimised operation, lower cost, and enhanced passenger experience. The partnership with Forthcode further reinforces that commitment and our position as a market transformer. We are confident that this partnership will allow us to introduce more innovative solutions to airlines worldwide," said Frank Bignone, FPT Software VP and Director of Digital Transformation.

"We're excited to announce our collaboration with FPT Software, a renowned IT company with a presence in over 30 countries. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Forthcode, allowing us to extend our reach globally and deliver our innovative solutions to customers around the world," said Ajith Balakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Forthcode.

With years of industry experience and an extensive partner network with major airline giants in Europe, the United States, and Vietnam, FPT Software has been contributing to transforming the global aviation industry through innovative digital services and solutions.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About Forthcode

Forthcode is a software product company in the aviation sector with offices in the Netherlands and India. Forthcode's flagship product nGO automates inflight retail, inflight services and catering management for Full Service airlines and Low Cost Carriers.

Please visit https://www.forthcode.com

