

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday after new data showed U.K. workers are earning more and producing less.



The Resolution Foundation said in a report that the link between productivity and wage growth has been temporarily severed because of falling pension costs and import prices.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 8,434 after rising 0.6 percent on Friday.



In corporate news, Diploma shares jumped 5 percent after the technical products supplier reported a good set of half-year results and raised its sales and earnings forecasts.



Victrex added 1.3 percent. The high-performance polymers group forecast improvement in the second half after underlying profits dropped by a third in the first half.



Mission Group surged 5.2 percent. The digital marketing agency rejected a takeover proposal from rival Brave Bison.



