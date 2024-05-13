BEIJING, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2024 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, HONGQI hosted the "2024 HONGQI Global Media Communication Conference". At this event, HONGQI announced the official establishment of the "Cross Border Ecology Alliance of HONGQI". This alliance aims to unite leading global consumer brands to curate an exclusive quality lifestyle tailored for HONGQI's discerning high-end user base, facilitating the joint launch of exclusive products. Furthermore, HONGQI forged new partnerships with Ekornes | IMG Comfort, the top notch furniture brand, and Nervora & Vogue Arabia, the top notch fashion brand. HONGQI will remain committed to seeking opportunities for cooperation with top notch brands in various industries.

HONGQI has entered into an intent letter for cooperation with Ekornes | IMG Comfort, with the objective of effectively leveraging complementary resources, enhancing the core marketing competitiveness of both entities, and jointly developing co-branded products spanning furniture and automotive peripherals. Since being founded by Mr. Jens Ekornes in 1934, Ekornes stands as Norway's largest furniture manufacturer, boasting 8 production bases and over 6000 sales outlets worldwide. Leveraging Ekornes' extensive reach, HONGQI aims to bolster joint promotional efforts online and offline, ensuring broader audience coverage and expanded market resources. Notably, Ekornes enjoys widespread popularity in Norway, with one STRESSLESS recliner for every four individuals. Moreover, HONGQI's "Explore Zero" event in 2022 significantly heightened brand awareness locally in Norway. This cooperation holds promise in assisting HONGQI in capturing the Norwegian market and potentially extending its reach further into Europe.

HONGQI has also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nervora & Vogue Arabia to leverage their upscale resources in the Middle East, enriching the user experience with innovation and sophistication. This cooperation aims to elevate the profile of the HONGQI brand and its vehicles, bolstering brand recognition and perception. Through increased exposure, HONGQI seeks to align its brand and products with notions of fashion, luxury, and global allure. Previously, HONGQI EHS9 and H9 proudly served as the official automotive partner for the " Ball of Arabia 2024", the annual red carpet ball hosted by Vogue Arabia, providing stylish transportation for VIP guests to Dubai's Atlantis the Royal, and showcasing its latest offerings. Besides this, EHS9 and HS3 were prominently featured in a photoshoot for the magazine's special 7th-anniversary edition.

HONGQI embraces the sight of "Safety, Intelligence, Green, Health, and Taste" as its brand DNA, committed to providing users with the progress of products, ultra-performance, network, service, capacity, and eco-system. As the oldest and most prestigious luxury automotive brand in Chinese history, HONGQI places a greater emphasis on a sense of exclusivity and quality in its brand ecosystem. In order to provide users with more evenly balanced automotive products and more attentive services, HONGQI's focus on brand building is particularly robust among Chinese automotive brands today.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410782/image_5028817_32018476.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-official-cooperation-launched-between-hongqi--two-renowned-brands------the-establishment-ofcross-border-ecology-alliance-of-hongqi-302143388.html