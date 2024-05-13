Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
13.05.24
08:12 Uhr
0,870 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.05.2024 | 12:00
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Block Listing Application

Castelnau Group Ltd - Block Listing Application

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

13 May 2024

Castelnau Group Limited
(the "Company")

Block Listing Application

The Board of the Company notes that application has been made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 31,863,526 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") in the capital of the Company to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities ("Admission").

The Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. These Ordinary Shares may be issued inter alia to satisfy market demand and for the purposes of managing the premium to net asset value (cum income) per Ordinary Share at which the Ordinary Shares are trading. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission will become effective on 8.00 a.m. on 16 May 2024.

Any Shares issued in connection with this block listing application will be issued at prices which shall be a premium to latest net asset value per Ordinary Share prior to the issue.

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group
Richard Brown - CEO
info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited
+44 (0) 208 600 0100
Gary Channon
Steve Tatters
Gina Bocek

Liberum Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Darren Vickers
Owen Matthews
Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Caroline Merrell
Toby Moore

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.