Castelnau Group Ltd - Block Listing Application
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
13 May 2024
Castelnau Group Limited
(the "Company")
Block Listing Application
The Board of the Company notes that application has been made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 31,863,526 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") in the capital of the Company to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities ("Admission").
The Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. These Ordinary Shares may be issued inter alia to satisfy market demand and for the purposes of managing the premium to net asset value (cum income) per Ordinary Share at which the Ordinary Shares are trading. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission will become effective on 8.00 a.m. on 16 May 2024.
Any Shares issued in connection with this block listing application will be issued at prices which shall be a premium to latest net asset value per Ordinary Share prior to the issue.
Enquiries:
Castelnau Group
Richard Brown - CEO
info@castelnaugroup.com
Phoenix Asset Management Limited
+44 (0) 208 600 0100
Gary Channon
Steve Tatters
Gina Bocek
Liberum Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Darren Vickers
Owen Matthews
Will King
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 (0) 20 7638 9571
Caroline Merrell
Toby Moore
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001