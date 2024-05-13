Castelnau Group Ltd - Block Listing Application

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

13 May 2024

Castelnau Group Limited

(the "Company")

Block Listing Application

The Board of the Company notes that application has been made to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 31,863,526 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") in the capital of the Company to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities ("Admission").

The Ordinary Shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's existing general authority to issue shares on a non pre-emptive basis. These Ordinary Shares may be issued inter alia to satisfy market demand and for the purposes of managing the premium to net asset value (cum income) per Ordinary Share at which the Ordinary Shares are trading. When issued, the new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that Admission will become effective on 8.00 a.m. on 16 May 2024.

Any Shares issued in connection with this block listing application will be issued at prices which shall be a premium to latest net asset value per Ordinary Share prior to the issue.

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group

Richard Brown - CEO

info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Gina Bocek

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Darren Vickers

Owen Matthews

Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Caroline Merrell

Toby Moore

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001