INFUSE Unveils Strategic Partnership With 6sense to Transform Demand Intelligence and Activation

Seamless Omnichannel Integration Empowers B2B Organizations

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / INFUSE, the top global B2B demand performance partner, has announced a new partnership with 6sense®, the leading platform that revolutionizes the way B2B organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in delivering unparalleled demand activation capabilities to clients of both 6sense and INFUSE.

INFUSE & 6sense: Better Together

Intelligence Meets Activation

Streamlined Omnichannel Activation

Mutual clients of 6sense and INFUSE can now seamlessly activate omnichannel brand-to-demand programs by leveraging in-market buyer intelligence from 6sense alongside INFUSE's comprehensive omnichannel demand activation solutions. This new integration empowers 6sense customers to deploy the most effective demand generation tactics with INFUSE, tailored to an account's current buying stage. This dynamic capability adapts automatically as accounts progress through their buying journey, generating optimal engagement at every step and allowing marketers to seamlessly and simply build and launch sophisticated brand-to-demand programs that directly convert 6sense's predictive analytics account intelligence into revenue opportunities.

"We're excited to partner with INFUSE, reshaping demand intelligence and activation by seamlessly integrating 6sense's buyer intelligence with INFUSE's omnichannel solutions," said Elliot Smith, 6sense Head of Partnerships. "This collaboration empowers our mutual customers to leverage powerful, customized demand-generation tactics at every stage of the buying process. Our dynamic capability ensures optimal engagement, converting predictive analytics into revenue, further demonstrating our dedication to innovation and efficiency in the industry."

"This partnership is more than a collaboration; it's a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industry," said Alexander Kesler, Founder and CEO of INFUSE. "It's about realizing your vision with precision and intelligence."

Contextually Relevant Content Promotion

Capitalizing on the dynamic synchronization of 6sense's ICP buying stage account intelligence to INFUSE's AI-powered content marketing engine, contextually relevant content is precisely targeted through the most effective channels at the optimal moment, ensuring that buying groups receive the most relevant information exactly where and when they need it. Leveraging a rich set of first-party engagement data generated throughout each program, marketers are empowered to formulate optimal content creation strategies by understanding key metrics such as asset performance by persona, department, company, and region.

Learn More

To discover the full potential of the combined INFUSE and 6sense solution, please visit 6sense.infuse.com.

