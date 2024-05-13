

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices eked out modest gains on Monday as the dollar drifted marginally lower ahead of key U.S. inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech due this week.



Benchmark Brent crude futures edged up 0.2 percent to $82.98 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $78.50.



U.S. producer price inflation data for April is due on Tuesday, while the more closely watched consumer price inflation figures will be published on Wednesday.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Monday and Wednesday following recent hawkish comments from several Fed officials.



Traders looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting on supply policy, with Iraq giving out mixed messages about its stance.



Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani initially said at the weekend that he won't agree to more oil output cuts at the next OPEC+ meeting.



But later, he said the country will stick to whatever the group decides.



In the Middle East, the U.S. escalated its concern over Israel's conduct of its Gaza offensive, warning the Jewish state risks fueling a Hamas insurgency.



The stark warnings from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan came after President Joe Biden warned to Israel of possible weapons cutoff.



