Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
PR Newswire
13.05.2024 | 12:48
40 Leser

(0)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 10 May 2024

Total AssetsExcluding current year income and expenses£51.773million
Including current year income and expenses£52.033million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses272.84p
Including current year income and expenses274.21p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)Excluding current year income and expenses272.00p
Including current year income and expenses273.24p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


