PR Newswire
13.05.2024 | 13:00
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 10-May-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

486.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue

490.32p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 10-May-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

370.60p

INCLUDING current year revenue

373.55p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 10-May-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

320.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue

320.08p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


