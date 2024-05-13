Accelerating AI Infrastructure

GemaTEG introduces DaTEG 1.0, a thermal management solution that significantly reduces energy costs and enhances chip performance in AI infrastructures.

Why It Matters

As the AI industry's appetite for computing power grows, so does the strain on data center infrastructure.

Traditional cooling systems are energy-intensive and often lack efficiency.

GemaTEG's DaTEG 1.0 helps top chip designers in the HPC industry, hyper-scalers, data center providers, and systems integrators transcend AI industry limitations by enhancing capacity without increasing resource demands.

What's new

DaTEG 1.0 is an integrated and modular Thermal Management solution that takes far less server space than traditional, less efficient cooling technologies.

The breakthrough lies in its ability to maintain peak operational conditions for GPUs and CPUs, thereby extending their longevity and enhancing their output.

Deep Background

Developed by astroparticle physicist Maurizio Miozza (Co-Founder and CTO) from decades of experience in silicon properties, DaTEG 1.0 results from over five years of research in materials science and fluid dynamics.

The technology incorporates advances from aerospace to nuclear science, providing an integrated cooling solution.

By the Numbers

DaTEG 1.0 supports chips consuming up to 500 watts, with future enhancements to accommodate chip designs of up to 1000 watts.

Testing shows potential performance reaches advertised GHz levels without the risk of overheating-critical for maintaining uptime for AI in data centers.

Expert Voice

From Maurizio Miozza: "With DaTEG, we're not just preventing chips from overheating; we're optimizing their operational conditions to push the boundaries of what's possible in AI computing."

What's Next

GemaTEG is collaborating with global academic and industry leaders to refine and expand the capabilities of DaTEG, ensuring it meets the future needs of AI infrastructure.

Learn More

For more information on DaTEG 1.0 and its impact on sustainable, efficient data center operations, visit the newly launched website at www.gemateg.com.

Founded in 2019, GemaTEG is on a mission to accelerate AI infrastructure by leveraging its deep science expertise with environmental responsibility to create Thermal Management advancements that boost performance, reduce costs, and improve sustainability for all stakeholders.

