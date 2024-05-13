

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Top US officials and UN chief have repeated warnings against a large scale Israeli military operation in Rafah, citing potential humanitarian disaster in the war-torn region.



In his telephone talk with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the U.S. opposition to a major military ground operation in Rafah, where more than one million people have taken shelter. The Secretary underscored the urgent need to protect civilians and aid workers in Gaza and urged the Minister to ensure assistance can move into Gaza and help address distribution challenges inside of Gaza as Israel pursues Hamas targets.



US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi Sunday. Sullivan reiterated President Joe Biden's longstanding concerns over the potential for a major military ground operation into Rafah. He discussed alternative courses of action to ensure the defeat of Hamas everywhere in Gaza. Hanegbi confirmed that Israel is taking U.S. concerns into account, according to the White House.



The UN Secretary-General and the UN human rights chief said again on Sunday that a large-scale Israeli offensive in Rafah must be prevented at all costs, warning of catastrophic consequences in the densely populated southern area in Gaza.



In a comment to the press on Sunday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said he was 'deeply distressed by the fast deterioration in Gaza as Israeli forces intensify their air strikes' across Gaza.



He also expressed concern about reports of indiscriminate rocket fire from Gaza.



Since the Israeli military issued initial evacuation orders on May 6, more than 278,000 Gazans have fled Rafah, an area once deemed a safe zone, according to Turk.



'Where should they go now? There is no safe place in Gaza,' he said.



