UE Sant Andreu launches the first ever unofficial football team kit in recognition of its fans

The team, based in Barcelona, is opening the store 'Costures Sant Andreu' at Westfield La Maquinista shopping centre to thank its supporters for their unwavering support and to celebrate that the team is in the promotion playoffs

At the club's store, UESA fans will be able to craft their own football kits for free using their own garments, which the club will officialise

Appointment booking and more information available on the Costures Sant Andreu website: https://www.westfield.com/spain/lamaquinista/costures

BARCELONA, Spain, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, Unió Esportiva Sant Andreu (UESA), a football club with over 110 years of history deeply rooted in the town of Sant Andreu de Palomar (Barcelona), is launching "Costures Sant Andreu" at Westfield La Maquinista shopping centre. This is the first official team store where fans can create their own kit, free of charge.

UESA fans can bring their own garments to the store, where the club badge will be added, and, if they wish, a number and name of their choice. The club will recognise and formalise the garments as authentic team apparel. To do so, UESA's supporters simply need to access the website provided by Westfield La Maquinista and book an appointment.

True to its motto "the pride of the people," UESA wants to pay tribute to its fans for their unwavering support and share in the excitement of their promotion journey in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), amidst the first round of the playoffs.

Through this initiative, UE Sant Andreu and its official sponsor, Westfield La Maquinista, aim to bring back the essence of football: the passion of fans symbolised in the badge, against the commercialisation that has taken over this sport. Shirt prices can exceed a hundred euros, as can match tickets.

Westfield centres are known by their strong connection with the communities they are a part of. Westfield La Maquinista has been part of the Sant Andreu for over two decades, during which it has never stopped being involved in the daily life of the neighbourhood and its people. Therefore, the centre wanted to give a voice to the club and its fans with "Costures Sant Andreu" which is more than just a physical store, as it represents the pride and unity of the Sant Andreu community and its enduring support for UESA.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWAnROyj1Ck

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410842/Costures_Sant_Andreu_Westfield_La_Maquinista.jpg

