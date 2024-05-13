DeepSpatial Inc.: Deepspatial Announces Successful Pilot and Launch of AI Education Platform under India's National Education Initiative

AI Driven Education Delivery: The Launch of the State-Wide AI Educational Platform under VSK post the successful pilot across 26 locations in Meghalaya.

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI)(OTCQB:DSAIF) ("DeepspatialAI" or the "Company"), an outcome-based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI, is proud to announce the successful completion of a pilot program and the official launch of its education platform under the Government of India's Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) initiative. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Background

The VSK initiative, launched by the Indian Ministry of Education, aims to transform the education landscape in India. Its objectives include real-time monitoring of projects and activities, tracking student enrolment, identifying areas for improvement, enhancing academic performance and accountability, and developing a centralized dashboard to display real-time performance indicators.

Deployment in Meghalaya

Under the VSK initiative, Deepspatial's platform is being deployed in the state of Meghalaya. Our AI-based learning analytics, assessment, and management system is a critical component of the entire VSK setup.

According to an official statement to "The Shillong Times", the VSK centre, which aims to streamline data collection and leverage data visualisations for better understanding of the realities within the state's education frameworks, will now act as a nerve centre for real-time data collection, information management and analysis.

"As an AI-driven learning enhancement and analytics platform, VSK is fed with data from a range of learning processes - attendance, budget and salary, mid-day meals, and student-teacher performance. The platform is uniquely customised for a range of processes including school monitoring, child tracking, rationalisation and accreditation, and driving AI-driven skills assessment and career counseling," the statement said.

VSK setup includes Deepspatial's AI platform along with setup being developed by one of the largest Japanese Multinational Conglomerate which is a Fortune 500 company and among the top 10 companies by market capitalization on NIKKEI index.

Launch Event

The fully integrated VSK setup was inaugurated by the Education Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Rakkam A Sangma, at the DERT Annexe, Malki, Shillong. The event, organized by the Department of Education in collaboration with SEMAM, marks a significant milestone in education technology.

Launching the centre during a programme here, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma urged the teachers to leverage the system with good faith and a learning approach.

"By having the system in place, we can now track the performance of the Department, institutions, students and teachers more efficiently," Sangma noted. The education minister also informed that the process, despite being challenging initially, will produce rewarding outcomes in the long run.

"The system is designed to understand the reality of the ground situation of our children and our schools. The system is just another technology, unless we contribute to its betterment and for improved changes in our state," Sangma added.1

Rollout Plans

The VSK platform is expected to be rolled out to other states and regions in India in the coming months, with the goal of reaching millions of students and teachers across the country.

Principal Consultant, Project Management Unit, Dany K Lyngdoh informed that the VSK was conceptualised, procured and monitored entirely by the Education department. "This accomplishment has garnered appreciation from the NCERT, which has prompted other states and consultants to explore/consult the Meghalaya model," stated Lyngdoh.2

NCERT is the National Council of Educational Research and Training, an autonomous organization setup by the Government of India to assist and advise the Central and State Governments on policies and programmes for qualitative improvement in school education.

Future Developments

Deepspatial is committed to continuous innovation and improvement and is already working on new features and functionality to further enhance the VSK platform.

"We are thrilled to see the successful launch of the VSK platform, which is a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in education," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial. "Our platform is designed to empower teachers, engage students, and improve learning outcomes. We are proud to be a part of this important initiative and look forward to continuing to work with our partners to make a positive impact on the lives of students and teachers across India."

The company is also pleased to announce the appointment of David Goodman as an independent director.

Pursuant to a consulting agreement, the Company will be issuing 960,000 common shares to a consultant at an issue price of $0.05 per share for services provided.

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial is an outcome based artificial intelligence company, enabling organizations to enhance their decision-making capabilities by leveraging the power of data and AI. From finding the most efficient supply chain routes to knowing where to develop next, Deepspatial'sAI-driven platform enables its clients to visualize what's going on, predict what's coming, analyze data, and optimize processes to make smarter decisions for a better future. For more information, visit www.Deepspatial.ai and follow us on Twitter , Instagram or LinkedIn .

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19;risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Corey Matthews

Investors@deepspatial.ai

Chief Exeuctive Officer

Dr. Rahul Kushwah

Rahul@deepspatial.ai

Tel: (877) 475-1538

SOURCE: DeepSpatial Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com