Enovix Corporation: Enovix Begins Customer Sampling of EX-1M Batteries

FREMONT, Calif., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") (Nasdaq: ENVX), a global high-performance battery company, today announced that it has begun customer sampling of its breakthrough EX-1M battery.



Initial EX-1M samples were built and tested at the company's facility in Fremont for IoT and smartphone customers. Enovix plans to build a larger number of EX-1M samples from its Agility Line at Fab2 in Malaysia later in the second quarter of 2024.

"We set out on an ambitious plan last year to build a battery that would meet the demanding requirements of leading smartphone customers," said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. "With EX-1M now sampling, we are ushering in a new era of lithium-ion battery technology by utilizing a 100% active silicon anode to boost energy density and allow customers to keep up with a growing array of energy needs with the onset of AI."

Given strong customer interest and the readiness of Fab2, Enovix has begun taking decisive actions to consolidate manufacturing of all silicon batteries to Malaysia by July. Doing so puts the company on a path to reduce its fixed costs by over $35 million annually, significantly reducing its capital needs and accelerating the path to profitability.

Said Talluri, "Enovix is committed to maintaining a strong financial profile and with our recent actions to reduce our operational cash burn by over a third, we believe we have significant runway that extends into 2026 to meet customer needs as we ramp manufacturing."

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to deliver high-performance batteries that unlock the full potential of technology products. Everything from IoT, mobile, and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. Enovix partners with OEMs worldwide to usher in a new era of user experiences. Our innovative, materials-agnostic approach to building a higher performing battery without compromising safety keeps us flexible and on the cutting-edge of battery technology innovation.

Enovix is headquartered in Silicon Valley with facilities in India, Korea and Malaysia. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Kristin Atkins

Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934

Email: katkins@enovix.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Charles Anderson

Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729

Email: canderson@enovix.com