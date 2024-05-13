

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In the world's first-of-its-kind commercial achievement, the UK has successfully completed commercial flight trials of advanced quantum-based navigation systems that cannot be jammed or spoofed by hostile actors.



While GPS jamming is currently relatively rare and does not directly impact an aircraft's flight path, quantum systems will provide another layer of security by providing highly accurate and resilient navigation that complements current satellite systems.



This new quantum-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) systems could help ensure that the thousands of flights that take place around the world daily, proceed without disruption.



Quantum technology firm Infleqtion, in collaboration with aerospace companies BAE Systems and QinetiQ, completed the trials at MoD Boscombe Down in Wiltshire.



Science Minister Andrew Griffith was aboard the final test flight, the UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said in a press release.



This is the first time that this sort of ground-breaking technology has been tested in the UK on an aircraft in flight, and the first such flights worldwide that have been publicly acknowledged, according to it.



Led by Infleqtion and in collaboration with industry and academic partners, this project has received nearly 8 million pounds ($10 million) from the government. This funding, together with the 2.5 billion pound ($3.13 million) National Quantum Strategy and the National Quantum Technologies Programme, aims to cement the UK's position as a leading quantum-enabled economy.



