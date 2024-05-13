Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: A2QE5M | ISIN: GG00BMGYLN96 | Ticker-Symbol: 9BFA
Tradegate
13.05.24
15:07 Uhr
13,980 Euro
-0,330
-2,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,82013,97015:13
13,85013,96015:10
13.05.2024 | 13:00
Burford Capital Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited ("Burford"), the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces its first quarter 2024 results.

In addition, Burford has made available an accompanying first quarter 2024 results presentation on its website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Christopher Bogart, Chief Executive Officer of Burford Capital, commented:
"Our first quarter showed our highest ever reported level of first quarter cash receipts, above-average realized gains, continued case conclusions with loss levels below historical experience and moderate new business activity broadly consistent with a typical first quarter. Total revenues reflected the variable timing of recognition we expect in our business; the underlying portfolio continued to show forward momentum with no material negative developments, while lower operating expenses reflected the absence of elevated variable costs."

Consolidated financial results










Summary statements of operations




Three months ended March 31,



Consolidated (US GAAP)

($ in thousands, except per share data)


2024

2023

% change


Capital provision income


40,761

475,933

-91 %


Asset management income


1,863

1,997

-7 %


Total revenues


44,295

380,905

-88 %


Total operating expenses


30,138

54,299

-44 %


Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders


(29,937)

259,425

NM



Per diluted ordinary share


(0.14)

1.17

NM












Summary statements of financial position


Consolidated (US GAAP)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

% change


Capital provision assets

5,096,807

5,045,388

1 %


Total Burford Capital Limited equity

2,261,789

2,290,858

-1 %



Book value per ordinary share

10.34

10.46

-1 %


Non-controlling interests

864,465

916,922

-6 %


Total shareholders' equity

3,126,254

3,207,780

-3 %


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

6,012,208

5,837,394

3 %




















In this announcement, references to "1Q24"and "1Q23" are to Burford's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. All figures in this announcement are presented on an unaudited consolidated basis in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("US GAAP"), unless otherwise stated. Figures at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be expected for the full year ending December 31, 2024.

Definitions, reconciliations and information additional to those set forth in this announcement are available on Burford's website at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Burford-only operational and financial review (non-GAAP)






Selected metrics 1




Three months ended March 31,


Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)


2024

2023

% change

Realized gains


28,754

35,613

-19 %

Realizations


61,074

61,746

-1 %

Cash receipts 2


137,694

97,157

42 %

Deployments


59,080

66,993

-12 %

New commitments


82,459

100,764

-18 %

1 Represents Burford-only capital provision-direct, unless noted otherwise.

2 Represents Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct, capital provision-indirect and asset management and other services.


Group-wide (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

% change

Total portfolio

7,126,980

7,170,308

-1 %












  • Realized gains in 1Q24 down 19% to $29 million (1Q23: $36 million)
    • Realized gains comprised $45 million of gross realized gains offset by $16 million of gross realized losses primarily related to unfavorable conclusions in sub-cases within a portfolio asset that previously generated realized gains in excess of the loss
  • Realizations in 1Q24 of $61 million (1Q23: $62 million)
    • Continued brisk post-Covid-19 pandemic pace of realizations in 1Q24 reflects continuing elevated resolution frequency amid normalized court activity and reducing case backlogs
  • Cash receipts in 1Q24 up 42% to $138 million (1Q23: $97 million)
    • Cash receipts in 1Q24 were 2.2x total operating expenses and finance costs, and were broadly diversified with five assets generating total proceeds of $103 million and each asset's proceeds greater than $10 million
  • Deployments in 1Q24 down 12% to $59 million (1Q23: $67 million)
    • Burford-only capital provision-direct deployments generally in line with prior first quarters
    • $1.4 billion of Burford-only capital provision-direct undrawn commitments to legal finance assets at March 31, 2024 serves as a strong base for potential future deployments
  • Capital provision-direct new commitments on Burford-only basis in 1Q24 down 18% to $82 million (1Q23: $101 million)
    • First quarter typically quiet for new commitments-while 1Q23 was slightly more active with $101 million of new commitments, 1Q22 new commitments were lower at $44 million
  • Group-wide total portfolio steady at $7.1 billion (December 31, 2023: $7.2 billion)








Selected financial metrics




Three months ended March 31,




Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

$ change

% change


Total revenues

31,378

338,677

-307,299

-91 %


Total operating expenses

29,664

54,009

-24,345

-45 %


Operating income/(loss)

1,714

284,668

-282,954

-99 %


Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders

(29,937)

259,425

-289,362

NM




Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

$ change

% change


Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited

2,127,833

2,156,893

-29,060

-1 %



Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share

9.73

9.85

-0.12

-1 %























  • Total revenues in 1Q24 of $31 million (1Q23: $339 million), with portfolio case development progressing well and timing of revenue recognition variable, as expected in our business, and with no individual asset having a material impact on 1Q24 quarterly performance
    • Realized gains on total capital provision assets of $30 million in 1Q24 driven by capital provision-direct assets, representing our highest returning core legal finance strategy
    • Unrealized losses on total capital provision assets were $9 million in 1Q24 (1Q23: unrealized gains of $277 million)-fair value adjustments affected by a number of factors, including changes in discount rate, duration and litigation risk premium, the reversal of previously recognized unrealized gains upon conclusion of a matter and its transfer to realized gains and actual performance of matters as they pass through milestones
  • Operating income in 1Q24 of $2 million (1Q23: $285 million), attributable principally to the decrease in total revenues
    • Total operating expenses normalized in 1Q24, down 45% to $30 million (1Q23: $54 million), in the absence of elevated variable costs
    • General, administrative and other expenses in 1Q24 down 6% to $7 million (1Q23: $8 million), while case-related expenditures were approximately $6 million lower
  • Net loss attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders in 1Q24 of $30 million (1Q23: net income of $259 million)
    • Net loss per diluted share in 1Q24 of $0.14 (1Q23: net income of $1.17 per diluted share)
  • Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited of $2.1 billion at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $2.2 billion)
    • Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share decreased 1% to $9.73 at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $9.85)





Selected portfolio metrics

Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

$ change

% change

Deployed cost

1,595,505

1,573,531

21,974

1 %

Plus: Fair value adjustments

1,806,542

1,814,070

-7,528

0 %

Fair value

3,402,047

3,387,601

14,446

0 %

Undrawn commitments

1,406,220

1,396,061

10,159

1 %

Total capital provision-direct portfolio

4,808,267

4,783,662

24,605

1 %

Total capital provision portfolio1

4,851,592

4,840,117

-11,475

0 %

1 Represents capital provision-direct and capital provision-indirect.


  • Fair value of Burford-only capital provision-direct assets increased by $14 million to $3.4 billion at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $3.4 billion)
  • Cumulative ROIC since inception from Burford-only capital provision-direct assets of 82% (December 31, 2023: 82%) and IRR of 27% (December 31, 2023: 27%)






Liquidity and capital

Burford-only (non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

$ change

% change

Liquidity






Cash and cash equivalents

464,698

195,915

268,783

137 %


Marketable securities

102,873

107,561

(4,688)

-4 %


Total liquidity

567,571

303,476

264,095

87 %

Due from settlement of capital provision assets

131,688

185,267

(53,579)

-29 %






  • Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $568 million at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $303 million)
    • Robust liquidity position at March 31, 2024 augmented by $138 million of Burford-only cash receipts and $275 million add-on offering to 2031 senior notes in January 2024
  • Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets of $132 million at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $185 million), with 30% of December 31, 2023 balance collected in 1Q24
  • Total debt outstanding of $1.8 billion at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023: $1.6 billion)
    • Leverage remains well below covenant ceiling levels

Investor and analyst conference call

Burford will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 8.00am EDT / 1.00pm BST on Monday, May 13, 2024. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are +1 646 307-1963 (USA) or +1 800 715-9871 (USA & Canada toll free) / +44 (0)20 3481 4247 (UK) or +44 800 260 6466 (UK toll free) and the access code is 7684047. To minimize the risk of delayed access, participants are urged to dial into the conference call by 7.40am EDT / 12.40pm BST.

A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/323980508, and pre-registration at that link is encouraged.

An accompanying 1Q24 results presentation for investors and analysts will also be made available on Burford's website prior to the conference call at http://investors.burfordcapital.com.

Following the conference call, a replay facility for this event will be accessible through the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/323980508.

Burford Capital Limited


For investor and analyst inquiries:


email

+1 212 516 5824

email

+44 (0)20 3530 2023

For press inquiries:


email

+1 (212) 516 5824



Deutsche Numis - NOMAD and Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Giles Rolls


Charlie Farquhar




Jefferies International Limited - Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 7029 8000

Graham Davidson


James Umbers




Berenberg - Joint Broker

+44 (0)20 3207 7800

Toby Flaux


James Thompson


Yasmina Benchekroun


About Burford Capital
litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

Summary financial statements and reconciliations

The tables below set forth summaries of the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, the condensed consolidated and Burford-only statements of financial position at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 and corresponding reconciliations from consolidated to Burford-only financial results. Furthermore, the tables below set forth certain additional reconciliations for financial information contained in this announcement.

Summary condensed consolidated statements of operations










Three months ended March 31,

($ in thousands)



2024


2023

Revenues






Capital provision income/(loss)



40,761


475,933

(Less)/Plus: Third-party interests in capital provision assets



(5,224)


(100,345)

Asset management income



1,863


1,997

Marketable securities and other income/(loss)



6,895


3,320

Total revenues



44,295


380,905







Total operating expenses



30,138


54,299







Operating income/(loss)



14,157


326,606







Finance costs



32,567


20,553

Foreign currency transactions (gains)/losses



492


(2,440)

Income/(loss) before income taxes



(18,902)


308,493







(Provision for)/benefit from income taxes



1,404


(7,112)

Net income/(loss)



(17,498)


301,381







Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders



(29,937)


259,425







Net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders per ordinary share






Basic



$(0.14)


$1.19

Diluted



$(0.14)


$1.17

Summary Burford-only statement of operations









Three months ended March 31,

($ in thousands)



2024


2023

Revenues






Capital provision income/(loss)



17,903


316,015

Asset management income



6,673


19,357

Marketable securities and other income/(loss)



6,802


3,305

Total revenues



31,378


338,677







Total operating expenses



29,664


54,009







Operating income



1,714


284,668







Net income



(29,937)


259,425







Net income per share:






Basic



$(0.14)


$1.19

Diluted



$(0.14)


$1.17

Reconciliation of summary condensed consolidated statement of operations to summary Burford-only statement of operations










Three months ended March 31, 2024


(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests


($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Strategic
Value
Fund

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-
only

Capital provision income

40,761

-

(9,686)

(5,420)

(7,271)

(481)

17,903

(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets

(5,224)

-

-

5,369

-

(145)

-

Asset management income

1,863

-

4,810

-

-

-

6,673

Marketable securities and other income

6,895

-

(88)

-

-

(5)

6,802

Total revenues

44,295

-

(4,964)

(51)

(7,271)

(631)

31,378









Total operating expenses

30,138

-

44

(51)

(169)

(298)

29,664









Operating income

14,157

-

(5,008)

-

(7,102)

(333)

1,714









Net income/(loss)

(17,498)

-

(5,008)

-

(7,102)

(329)

(29,937)



















Three months ended March 31, 2023


(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests


($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Strategic
Value Fund

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-
only

Capital provision income

475,933

(107)

(48,308)

(99,769)

(7,022)

(4,712)

316,015

(Less): Third-party interests in capital provision assets

(100,345)

-

-

99,764

-

581

-

Asset management income

1,997

46

17,314

-

-

-

19,357

Marketable securities and other income

3,320

-

(1)

-

-

(14)

3,305

Total revenues

380,905

(61)

(30,995)

(5)

(7,022)

(4,145)

338,677









Total operating expenses

54,299

(155)

30

(5)

(123)

(37)

54,009









Operating income

326,606

94

(31,025)

-

(6,899)

(4,108)

284,668









Net income/(loss)

301,381

94

(31,025)

-

(6,899)

(4,126)

259,425










Reconciliations of operating expenses from the condensed consolidated statements of operations to Burford-only statements of operations










Three months ended March 31, 2024



(GAAP)


(non-GAAP)





Eliminations and



($ in thousands)


Consolidated


adjustments


Burford-only

Compensation and benefits







Salaries and benefits


11,664


-


11,664

Annual incentive compensation


4,836


-


4,836

Share-based compensation


3,863


-


3,863

Long-term incentive compensation including accruals


1,638


-


1,638

General, administrative and other


7,450


(333)


7,117

Case-related expenditures ineligible for inclusion in asset cost


687


(141)


546

Total operating expenses


30,138


(474)


29,664










Three months ended March 31, 2023



(GAAP)


(non-GAAP)





Eliminations and



($ in thousands)


Consolidated


adjustments


Burford-only

Compensation and benefits







Salaries and benefits


12,492


-


12,492

Annual incentive compensation


4,686


-


4,686

Share-based compensation


3,504


-


3,504

Long-term incentive compensation including accruals


19,555


-


19,555

General, administrative and other


7,751


(199)


7,552

Case-related expenditures ineligible for inclusion in asset cost


6,311


(91)


6,220

Total operating expenses


54,299


(290)


54,009

Summary condensed consolidated statement of financial position











($ in thousands)


March 31,

2024


December 31,
2023






Total assets


6,012,208


5,837,394






Total liabilities


2,885,954


2,629,614






Total Burford Capital Limited equity


2,261,789


2,290,858






Non-controlling interests


864,465


916,922






Total shareholders' equity


3,126,254


3,207,780






Basic ordinary shares outstanding


218,673,490


218,962,441






Total shareholders' equity attributable to Burford Capital Limited per basic ordinary share


10.34


10.46

Total shareholders' equity per basic ordinary share


14.30


14.65

Reconciliation of summary consolidated statement of financial position to summary Burford-only statement of financial position










March 31, 2024


(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests


($ in thousands)

Consolidated

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-only








Total assets

6,012,208

(604,919)

(691,682)

(199,002)

(78,823)

4,437,782








Total liabilities

2,885,954

-

(691,682)

(154)

(18,125)

2,175,993








Total shareholders' equity

3,126,254

(604,919)

-

(198,848)

(60,698)

2,261,789























December 31, 2023


(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)



Elimination of third-party interests


($ in thousands)

Consolidated

BOF-C

Colorado

Advantage
Fund

Other

Burford-only








Total assets

5,837,394

(634,239)

(686,304)

(222,413)

(78,574)

4,215,864








Total liabilities

2,629,614

-

(686,304)

(100)

(18,204)

1,925,006








Total shareholders' equity

3,207,780

(634,239)

-

(222,313)

(60,370)

2,290,858














Reconciliation of components of realizations from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis


Three months ended March 31, 2024


(GAAP)


(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated


Eliminations and
adjustments

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

104,193


(43,119)

61,074

28,771

30,198

120,043

Capital provision-indirect

8,778


(7,315)

1,463

7,315

-

8,778

Post-settlement

-


-

-

27,834

-

27,834

Total realizations

112,971


(50,434)

62,537

63,920

30,198

156,655


Three months ended March 31, 2023


(GAAP)


(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated


Eliminations and
adjustments

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

115,732


(53,986)

61,746

50,390

35,423

147,559

Capital provision-indirect

12,580


(10,484)

2,096

10,484

-

12,580

Post-settlement

-


-

-

18,680

-

18,680

Total realizations

128,312


(64,470)

63,842

79,554

35,423

178,819

Reconciliation of components of deployments from a consolidated basis to a Group-wide basis


Three months ended March 31, 2024


(GAAP)


(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated


Eliminations and
adjustments

Burford-only

Other funds

BOF-C

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

74,790


(15,710)

59,080

2,540

16,609

78,229

Capital provision-indirect

50,613


(42,178)

8,435

42,178

-

50,613

Post-settlement

-


-

-

20,707

-

20,707

Total deployments

125,403


(57,888)

67,515

65,425

16,609

149,549


Three months ended March 31, 2023


(GAAP)


(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated


Eliminations and
adjustments

Burford-only

Other
funds

BOF-C

Group-
wide

Capital provision-direct

84,685


(17,692)

66,993

6,913

17,452

91,358

Capital provision-indirect

34,000


(28,333)

5,667

28,333

-

34,000

Post-settlement

-


-

-

3,867

-

3,867

Total deployments

118,685


(46,025)

72,660

39,113

17,452

129,225

Reconciliation of consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets to Burford-only cash receipts





($ in thousands)


Three months ended
March 31, 2024

Three months ended
March 31, 2023

Consolidated proceeds from capital provision assets


247,561

144,485

Less: Elimination of third-party interests


(120,036)

(60,563)

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets


127,525

83,922

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-direct assets


112,922

77,742

Burford-only proceeds from capital provision-indirect assets


14,603

6,180

Burford-only total proceeds from capital provision assets


127,525

83,922

Consolidated asset management income


1,863

1,997

Plus: Eliminated income from funds


4,810

17,360

Burford-only asset management income


6,673

19,357

Less: Non-cash adjustments(1)


(2,197)

(7,086)

Burford-only proceeds from asset management income


4,476

12,271

Burford-only proceeds from marketable security interest and dividends


5,476

881

Burford-only proceeds from other income


217

83

Burford-only proceeds from other items


5,693

964

Cash receipts


137,694

97,517


(1) Adjustments for the change in asset management receivables accrued during the applicable period but not yet received at the end of such period.

Reconciliation of consolidated portfolio to Group-wide portfolio



March 31, 2024



(GAAP)


(non-GAAP)





Elimination of













third-party









($ in thousands)


Consolidated


interests


Burford-only


Other funds


BOF-C


Group-wide

Capital provision assets - direct:













Deployed cost


2,127,082


(531,577)


1,595,505


368,994


437,697


2,402,196

Plus: Fair value adjustments


2,733,691


(927,149)


1,806,542


172,600


208,360


2,187,502

Fair value


4,860,773


(1,458,726)


3,402,047


541,594


646,057


4,589,698














Capital provision assets - indirect:












Deployed cost


210,974


(177,182)


33,792


177,182


-


210,974

Plus: Fair value adjustments


25,060


(19,022)


6,038


19,022


-


25,060

Fair value


236,034


(196,204)


39,830


196,204


-


236,034














Total capital provision assets


5,096,807


(1,654,930)


3,441,877


737,798


646,057


4,825,732














Post-settlement assets:













Deployed cost


-


-


-


248,823


-


248,823

Plus: Fair value adjustments


-


-


-


49,193


-


49,193

Fair value


-


-


-


298,016


-


298,016














Undrawn commitments:













Capital provision-direct


1,820,080


(413,860)


1,406,220


122,135


404,956


1,933,311

Capital provision-indirect


20,972


(17,477)


3,495


17,477


-


20,972

Post-settlement


-


-


-


48,949


-


48,949

Total undrawn commitments


1,841,052


(431,337)


1,409,715


188,561


404,956


2,003,232














Total portfolio


6,937,859


(2,086,267)


4,851,592


1,224,375


1,051,013


7,126,980



December 31, 2023



(GAAP)


(non-GAAP)





Elimination of













third-party









($ in thousands)


Consolidated


interests


Burford-only


Other funds


BOF-C


Group-wide

Capital provision assets - direct:













Deployed cost


2,116,304


(542,773)


1,573,531


416,318


428,110


2,417,959

Plus: Fair value adjustments


2,743,575


(929,505)


1,814,070


180,169


220,363


2,214,602

Fair value


4,859,879


(1,472,278)


3,387,601


596,487


648,473


4,632,561














Capital provision assets - indirect:












Deployed cost


164,259


(125,508)


38,751


125,508


-


164,259

Plus: Fair value adjustments


21,250


(15,490)


5,760


15,490


-


21,250

Fair value


185,509


(140,998)


44,511


140,998


-


185,509














Total capital provision assets


5,045,388


(1,613,276)


3,432,112


737,485


648,473


4,818,070














Post-settlement assets:













Deployed cost


-


-


-


253,062


-


253,062

Plus: Fair value adjustments


-


-


-


45,792


-


45,792

Fair value


-


-


-


298,854


-


298,854














Undrawn commitments:













Capital provision-direct


1,801,627


(405,566)


1,396,061


126,560


396,646


1,919,267

Capital provision-indirect


71,662


(59,718)


11,944


59,718


-


71,662

Post-settlement


-


-


-


62,455


-


62,455

Total undrawn commitments


1,873,289


(465,284)


1,408,005


248,733


396,646


2,053,384














Total portfolio


6,918,677


(2,078,560)


4,840,117


1,285,072


1,045,119


7,170,308

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities










March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)


(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Elimination
of third-
party
interests

Burford-
only


Consolidated

Elimination
of third-
party
interests

Burford-
only

Cash and cash equivalents

482,673

(17,975)

464,698


220,549

(24,634)

195,915

Marketable securities

102,873

-

102,873


107,561

-

107,561

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities

585,546

(17,975)

567,571


328,110

(24,634)

303,476

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only due from settlement of capital provision assets










March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)


(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated

Elimination
of third-party
interests

Burford-
only


Consolidated

Elimination
of third-party
interests

Burford-
only

Due from settlement of capital provision assets

131,688

-

131,688


265,540

(80,273)

185,267

Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only realized gains on capital provision-direct assets














(GAAP)




(Non-GAAP)

($ in thousands)

Consolidated


Eliminations
and
adjustments

Burford-only
total

Burford-only Capital
provision-direct

Burford-only Capital
provision-indirect

Realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended March 31, 2024

57,862


(27,968)

29,894

28,754

1,140

Realized gains/(losses) for the three months ended March 31, 2023

69,442


(33,829)

35,613

35,613

-













Reconciliation of consolidated to Burford-only unrealized gains on capital provision-indirect assets















(GAAP)




(Non-GAAP)


($ in thousands)

Consolidated


Eliminations
and
adjustments

Burford-only
total

Burford-only Capital
provision-direct

Burford-only Capital
provision-indirect


Unrealized gains/(losses) for the three months ended March 31, 2024

(13,701)


4,613

(9,088)

(9,366)

278


Unrealized gains/(losses) for the three months ended March 31, 2023

402,813


(126,157)

276,656

275,141

1,515















Reconciliation of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share






($ in thousands, except share data)


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Total Burford Capital Limited equity


2,261,789


2,290,858

Less: Goodwill


(133,956)


(133,965)

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited


2,127,833


2,156,893

Basic ordinary shares outstanding


218,673,490


218,962,441

Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share


$9.73


$9.85

Definitions and use of non-GAAP financial measures and alternative performance measures

Burford reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with US GAAP. US GAAP requires us to present financial statements that consolidate some of the limited partner interests in private funds we manage as well as assets held on our balance sheet where we have a partner or minority investor. We therefore refer to various presentations of our consolidated financial results as follows:

  • Consolidated refers to assets, liabilities and activities that include those third-party interests, partially owned subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles that we are required to consolidate under US GAAP. At the date of this announcement, the major entities where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities include Burford Opportunity Fund C LP, Burford Advantage Master Fund LP, Colorado Investments Limited ("Colorado") and several other entities in which Burford holds investments where there is also a third-party partner in, or owner of, those entities.
  • Burford-only refers to assets, liabilities and activities that pertain only to Burford on a proprietary basis, excluding any third-party interests and the portions of jointly owned entities owned by others.
  • Group-wide refers to the totality of assets managed by Burford, including those portions of the private funds owned by third parties and including private funds that are not consolidated within Burford's consolidated financial statements. Group-wide is therefore the sum of Burford-only and non-controlling interests in consolidated and non-consolidated private funds. Group-wide does not include third-party interests in capital provision assets, the economics of which have been sold to those third parties, which do not meet the criteria to be recognized as a sale under US GAAP. This includes the third-party interests in Colorado and other capital provision asset subparticipations.

We subdivide our capital provision assets into two categories:

  • Direct, which includes all of our capital provision assets that we have originated directly (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) from our balance sheet. We also include direct (i.e., not through participation in a private fund) complex strategies assets in this category.
  • Indirect, which includes our balance sheet's participations in one of our private funds (i.e., Burford Advantage Master Fund LP).

We also use certain unaudited alternative performance measures, including:

  • Internal rate of return ("IRR") is a discount rate that makes the net present value of a series of cash flows equal to zero and is expressed as a percentage figure. We compute IRR on concluded (including partially concluded) legal finance assets by treating that entire portfolio (or, when noted, a subset thereof) as one undifferentiated pool of capital and measuring actual and, if necessary, estimated inflows and outflows from that pool, allocating costs appropriately. IRRs do not include unrealized gains or losses.
  • Return on invested capital ("ROIC") from a concluded asset is the absolute amount of realizations from such asset in excess of the amount of expenditure incurred in financing such asset divided by the amount of expenditure incurred, expressed as a percentage figure. ROIC is a measure of our ability to generate absolute returns on our assets. Some industry participants express returns on a multiple of invested capital ("MOIC") instead of a ROIC basis. MOIC includes the return of capital and, therefore, is 1x higher than ROIC. In other words, 70% ROIC is the same as 1.70x MOIC.

Other unaudited alternative performance measures and terms we use include:

  • Commitment is the amount of financing we agree to provide for a legal finance asset. Commitments can be definitive (requiring us to provide financing on a schedule or, more often, when certain expenses are incurred) or discretionary (allowing us to provide financing after reviewing and approving a future matter). Unless otherwise indicated, commitments include deployed cost and undrawn commitments.
  • Deployment refers to the financing provided for an asset, which adds to our deployed cost in such asset.
  • Deployed cost is the amount of financing we have provided for an asset at the applicable point in time.
  • Fair value adjustment is the amount of unrealized gain or loss recognized in our consolidated statements of operations in the relevant period and added to or subtracted from, as applicable, the asset or liability value in our consolidated statements of financial position.
  • Portfolio includes deployed cost, net unrealized gains or losses and undrawn commitments.
  • Realization: A legal finance asset is realized when the asset is concluded (i.e., when litigation risk has been resolved). A realization will result in us receiving cash or, occasionally, non-cash assets, or recognizing a due from settlement receivable, reflecting what we are owed on the asset.
  • Realized gain / loss reflects the total amount of gain or loss, relative to cost, generated by a legal finance asset when it is realized, calculated as realized proceeds less deployed cost, without regard for any previously recognized fair value adjustment.
  • Unrealized gain / loss represents the fair value of our legal finance assets over or under their deployed cost, as determined in accordance with the requirements of the applicable US GAAP standards, for the relevant financial reporting period (consolidated statements of operations) or cumulatively (consolidated statements of financial position).
  • YPF-related assets refers to our Petersen and Eton Park legal finance assets, which are two claims relating to the Republic of Argentina's nationalization of YPF S.A., the Argentine energy company.

We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including:

  • Book value per ordinary share is calculated by dividing total Burford Capital Limited equity by the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding.
  • Cash receipts provide a measure of the cash that our capital provision and other assets generate during a given period as well as cash from certain other fees and income. In particular, cash receipts represent the cash generated from capital provision and other assets, including cash proceeds from realized or concluded assets and any related hedging assets, and cash received from asset management income, services and/or other income, before any deployments into financing existing or new assets. Cash receipts are a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is proceeds from capital provision assets as set forth in our consolidated statements of cash flows. We believe that cash receipts are an important measure of our operating and financial performance and are useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.
  • Return on tangible equity ("ROTE") is Burford-only net income/(loss) divided by the average of tangible equity at the beginning and end of the relevant period, with tangible equity calculated as total Burford Capital Limited equity less goodwill. ROTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is net income/(loss) attributable to Burford Capital Limited shareholders as set forth in our consolidated statements of operations. We believe ROTE is an important measure of our operating and financial performance and is useful to management and investors when assessing the performance of our Burford-only capital provision assets.
  • Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited is calculated by subtracting intangible assets (such as goodwill) from total Burford Capital Limited equity. Tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is calculated by dividing tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited by the total number of outstanding ordinary shares. Each of tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited and tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP. The most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with US GAAP is total Burford Capital Limited equity as set forth in our consolidated statements of financial position. We believe that tangible book value attributable to Burford Capital Limited per ordinary share is an important measure of our financial condition and is useful to management and investors when assessing capital adequacy and our ability to generate earnings on tangible equity invested by our shareholders.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of any Burford private fund. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC, which acts as the fund manager of all Burford private funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The information provided in this announcement is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information contained in this announcement is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including, without limitation, interests or shares in any of Burford private funds). Any such offer or solicitation may be made only by means of a final confidential private placement memorandum and other offering documents.

Forward-looking statements

Except as required by applicable law, Burford undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Burford Capital

© 2024 PR Newswire
