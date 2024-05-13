GenScript Biotech Corporation Announces Self-Amplifying RNA Synthesis Service for Advanced Therapeutic Applications

GenScript continues to build on its fast and dependable in vitro transcription RNA synthesis service, offering a new self-amplifying RNA format that enhances the potency and efficacy of vaccines, immunotherapies, and gene therapies

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation, a global leader in life science research tools and services, has today announced the expansion of its in vitro transcription (IVT) RNA synthesis portfolio to include self-amplifying RNA (saRNA). This cutting-edge addition reinforces GenScript's position at the forefront of IVT RNA technology, offering a new and novel format for researchers working in applications such as vaccine, cancer immunotherapy, and gene or cell therapy development.

Self-amplifying RNA is a revolutionary RNA platform that can amplify itself within host cells, leading to robust protein expression from a relatively small amount of RNA. This characteristic makes saRNA an attractive option for a variety of therapeutic applications, as it can potentially reduce required dosages, lower production costs, and improve patient outcomes. Recent clinical trial data has shown promising results for the technology in the treatment for advanced malignant solid tumors and rabies. Additionally, in November 2023, the world's first formally approved saRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for initial and booster vaccinations in adults aged 18 and older.

"The introduction of self-amplifying RNA synthesis services marks a significant milestone in GenScript's journey to accelerate the work of researchers and developers in the fast-evolving field of RNA-based therapies," said Dr. Cedric Wu, VP of the Innovation Center at GenScript USA. "We are dedicated to providing a streamlined end-to-end service, from gene synthesis to LNP delivery, that addresses the critical needs of our customers. The addition of saRNA is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence."

GenScript's saRNA service is the culmination of extensive research and development efforts, involving the meticulous optimization of production processes, vectors, and specialized modifications, supporting early-stage research to pre-clinical development. Data from early adopters has shown that saRNA synthesized by GenScript exhibits exceptional purity and enhanced protein expression levels and duration at a much lower input than linear mRNA, ensuring reliable performance downstream.

Researchers and developers can now leverage GenScript's expertise and robust infrastructure to access custom saRNA synthesis services, with support from GenScript's experienced, Seattle -based technical team at every step of the way.

"We understand that the journey from research to therapy is complex and challenging," said Ray Chen, Ph.D., President of the Life Science Group at GenScript, "With our comprehensive IVT RNA synthesis portfolio, which now includes self-amplifying RNA, along with our linear mRNA, circular RNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation services, we offer unparalleled support to our partners in their quest to develop next-generation RNA-based therapies."

Where to learn more:

Watch GenScript's new RNA Production Services video

Watch GenScript's new circRNA and saRNA animation

Visit the GenScript saRNA microsite

Set up a consultation with a GenScript scientist

About GenScript

https://www.genscript.com

Kay Chuang

[email protected]

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation