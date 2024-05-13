A scoping review examining the barriers to residential PV installations in South Africa says that no studies have considered how income effects the the likelihood of households adopting rooftop solar. The researchers claim this is "a glaring omission given debates on just transitions. "A team of researchers have called for a collective response from government and the private sector to address barriers to adopting residential solar in South Africa. In "Adoption of residential rooftop solar PV systems in South Africa: a scoping review of barriers," which was recently published in the latest issue ...

