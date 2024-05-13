The world is invited to watch the performances streamed on Roblox

Visa, a global leader in digital payments, will connect music, art and culture by taking over the Cour Carrée of the Louvre Museum for a unique show called "Visa Live at le Louvre." Post Malone will headline the first-of-its-kind performance, also featuring a diverse group of superstars from around the globe. This unprecedented performance will take place on May 28, 2024 at 7:30PM local time, and will be the first global IRL concert streamed exclusively on Roblox at 9PM local time/3PM EDT.

"Visa Live at le Louvre is an event of many firsts. It is Visa's first major activation leading up to a memorable summer in Paris, which will also host the Olympic and Paralympic Games. It's the first concert of its kind at the Cour Carrée, and the first global in-person concert streamed exclusively on Roblox. Post Malone's live performance at Musée du Louvre and virtually in Roblox provides fans with a unique experience of music, art and technology that is both innovative and entertaining," said Frank Cooper, CMO, Visa.

As the curtain rises on an exhilarating summer in Paris, Visa is delighted to propel the realms of art, music and culture forward, embracing inclusivity at every step.

HeadlinerPost Malone is a 9x RIAA diamond-certified and GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon who is widely acclaimed for his ability to blend different styles.

Starting in early May, residents of Metropolitan France will be able to enter an online lottery for tickets, and the rest of the world will be invited to join in via Roblox. Fans can get the latest information at visa.com/LiveatleLouvre.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Post Malone

9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. Post also scored the first ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single for his song "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240513410569/en/

Contacts:

Molly Battles, mbattles@visa.com