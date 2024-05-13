Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366
Tradegate
13.05.24
08:34 Uhr
0,968 Euro
-0,009
-0,92 %
13.05.2024 | 14:14
Ecora Resources PLC Announces Dividend Declaration

2023 Final Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Further to the approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 2 May 2024 of the final dividend for 2023 of 2.125c per ordinary shares, the equivalent of the final dividend, in Sterling is 1.6964 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 2.9066 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7983 and US$1=C$1.3678.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 10 May 2024, being the record date for the final dividend.

The payment date of the 2023 final dividend is Wednesday 5 June 2024.

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
