Lincotek Group a global Solution Provider for the Medical, Aerospace and IGT markets this week appointed Anthony (Tony) Gascon as the head of Global Operational Excellence of the Group and General Manager of Lincotek Medical US Casting and Machining. Tony will report to Andrea Colombo, Lincotek Group CEO.

In his role, Tony will help Lincotek strengthen the implementation of its operational excellence roadmap and accelerate its journey to increase efficiency and customer satisfaction across all Lincotek plants around the globe.

"I'm delighted to join Lincotek at a very exciting time," commented Tony Gascon. "The company has ambitious plans to grow its presence in the global market and this will be a terrific opportunity for me to help the organization to deliver the solutions our customers need around the globe."

Andrea Colombo, CEO of Lincotek Group, said: "Tony will bring solid leadership and operational excellence skills to the business and this will be a key factor for Lincotek to better support our customers and growth strategy. At Lincotek, we are fully committed to provide the highest-quality service to our customers across all the markets we serve."

Tony holds a degree in Science, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and brings more than 27 years of operations experience. This ranges from Plant Manager to Executive GM Global Operations for Lean Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Executive GM for Global Supply Chain Strategy, and multi-plant leadership in GE Healthcare. Prior to his time with GE Healthcare, Tony spent several years as a nuclear submarine officer in the US Navy.

About Lincotek Lincotek is a global solution provider for services in niche markets including Industrial Gas Turbines, Aerospace and Medical Device applications, as well as a leading manufacturer of industrial coating equipment and one of the most respected producers in the Additive Manufacturing field. The Group is family-owned and has more than 1,700 employees located in 20 production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia lincotek.com

Media Contact: Francesca Pedrotti, Head of Global Communication Lincotek marketing@lincotek.com, +39 345 6203212