American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies and LVC Global Join Forces to Revolutionize Sustainable Metal Refining and Recycling in Africa

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a groundbreaking innovator of low-cost, commercial-scale refining and recycling capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, today announced its strategic partnership with LVC Global Holdings. This transformative collaboration is poised to redefine critical mineral and rare earth element refining and recycling practices across the Emerging & Frontier Markets, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, by combining cutting-edge technology with extensive market expertise.

"Our partnership with ReElement Technologies represents a significant step towards advancing sustainable refining and recycling practices of critical and rare earth elements in Africa and other Emerging & Frontier Markets." said C. Derek Campbell, Executive Chairman of LVC Global Holdings. "By combining ReElement's groundbreaking technology with LVC Global's market expertise, access and placement, we are confident in our ability to create lasting and meaningful value across the global Natural Resource value chain."

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies commented, "Partnerships and alignment are absolutely imperative to accomplish big missions and goals. Having a partner such as LVC Global throughout the African continent is an amazing step forward to further accelerate our mission and shared vision to better unlock the value of the natural resources within this region with its local partners to support socio-economic progress. We look forward to further bolstering our relationship whereby we can lean on each other to ensure that all stakeholders maximize benefit."

ReElement's state-of-the-art metal recovery platform, powered by advanced chromatography technology, sets a new standard for efficiency and sustainability in the refining and recycling industry. By recovering critical and rare earth minerals back to magnet and battery-grade qualities, ReElement's platform not only minimizes waste but also maximizes resource utilization, aligning perfectly with Africa's evolving environmental priorities.

LVC Global, with over 25 years of experience in optimizing opportunity flow in Africa's energy, infrastructure, natural resources, security & defense, and technology sectors, brings unparalleled market intelligence and strategic insights to this collaboration. Together, ReElement and LVC Global are committed to driving innovation, promoting sustainability, and unlocking new growth opportunities for Africa's mining, recycling and manufacturing sectors.

Through this synergistic alliance, ReElement and LVC Global reaffirm their shared commitment to advancing the circular economy, fostering environmental stewardship, and catalyzing positive socio-economic development across the Emerging & Frontier Marketplace - particularly in Africa. This collaboration underscores our collective vision of building a greener, more prosperous future for generations to come.

ReElement utilizes its patented technology for the separation and purification phase of rare earth and critical battery mineral processing and refining that maximizes the surface area interface by using columns and resins, rather than toxic acids and solvents, within the hydrometallurgical process. Utilizing its technology, it is able to eliminate a significant amount of capex, square footage, environmental impact and use of chemicals to create separation and purification of rare earth and critical minerals versus using the legacy methods of solvent-based extraction methods. The technology was designed over the years from commercially operating processes in the separation and purification of fructose and glucose in the sugar industry to commercial production of insulin in the pharmaceutical industry.

ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for refined rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy and national security needs. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for critical and rare earth element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About LVC Global Holdings

LVC GLOBAL (lvc-global.com) is an asset acquisition and deal origination advisory platform with over 25 years of experience in optimizing and monetizing opportunity flow in Energy, Infrastructure, Natural Resources, Security & Defense, and Technology across the Emerging & Frontier Markets - particularly throughout Sub-Saharan Africa.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

