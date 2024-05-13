

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Next month, NASA will launch NOAA's (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) satellite to help improve weather observing and environmental monitoring capabilities on Earth, as well as advance space weather observations.



NASA said that the GOES-U (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite U) will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from its Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 25.



The satellite will carry a suite of instruments for advanced imagery, atmospheric measurements, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and detecting approaching space weather hazards, including a new compact coronagraph that will image the outer layer of the Sun's atmosphere to detect and characterize coronal mass ejections.



As the fourth and final satellite in the GOES-R Series, GOES-U will enhance the United States' ability to monitor and forecast weather, ocean, and environmental dynamics in real-time.



The satellite has seven instruments that will provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements of Earth's Western Hemisphere, real-time mapping of lightning activity, and advanced monitoring of solar activity and space weather.



Following a successful launch and on-orbit checkout, the satellite will continuously observe Earth from the west coast of Africa to New Zealand, providing data for weather forecasting, severe storm tracking, and environmental monitoring.



