

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of release of key inflation readings from the U.S. gripped world market sentiment. Producer price readings are due on Tuesday followed by consumer price readings due on Wednesday. Speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell lined up for the week also exacerbated lingering worries about the monetary policy trajectory.



Wall Street Futures recorded mild gains. European benchmarks are trading lower. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices gained, boosted by indications of improved domestic demand in China. Worries about inflation data from the U.S. dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies rallied.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,581.00, up 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,235.40, up 0.24% Germany's DAX at 18,741.35, down 0.08% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,425.00, down 0.10% France's CAC 40 at 8,203.39, down 0.19% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,077.35, down 0.15% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,165.50, down 0.24% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,750.00, up 0.01% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,148.02, down 0.21% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,115.06, up 0.80%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0795, up 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.2550, up 0.23% USD/JPY at 155.87, up 0.09% AUD/USD at 0.6618, up 0.26% USD/CAD at 1.3672, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 105.22, down 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.484%, down 0.42% Germany at 2.5005%, down 0.77% France at 3.003%, down 0.63% U.K. at 4.1910%, up 0.55% Japan at 0.933%, down 0.85%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $83.34, up 0.66%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $78.89, up 0.81%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,348.50, down 1.12%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,596.46, up 2.39% Ethereum at $2,962.96, up 1.18% BNB at $595.00, up 0.14% Solana at $153.26, up 6.45% XRP at $0.5066, up 0.23%.



