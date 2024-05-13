North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc., /Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) ("Resonate Blends" or the "Company") previously completed the Share Exchange Agreement with the holders of certain preferred stock of Emergent Health Corp. (OTC Pink: EMGE) ("Emergent Health" or "EMGE") (The "Agreement"), with the closing having been completed on March 14, 2024. Resonate Blends, the parent company, will become known as Apollo Biowellness, Inc. ("Apollo Biowellness"). The company is now located at One Marine Plaza, Suite 305A, North Bergen, NJ 04047.

Jim Morrison is now Chairman and CEO of the Company.

Mr. Morrison is a legend in the personal care industry, most notably as President of L'Oréal. While at L'Oréal, Morrison oversaw growth that averaged more than 20% year-over-year. He engineered the acquisitions of Redken and Matrix and led the company during a period of unprecedented growth during his tenure.

Mr. Morrison is considered one of the top brand strategists in the personal care space. Mr. Morrison has had a long history of working with celebrities in the beauty space, such as Britney Spears, Kimora Lee Simmons, Flo Rida, Katharine McPhee, Christie Brinkley, Rob Lowe, Kylie Jenner and others.

Business Week Magazine previously wrote: "Over the last two decades, Mr. Morrison has had a profound impact on the American Beauty Industry. In the industry's history no other executive has had the level of financial responsibility or breadth of organizational experience as Jim. His devotion to, and success within the American Beauty Industry is unmatched."

Jim Morrison, The Company's new CEO stated, "We have now assembled a new powerhouse in the 'Health and Wellness' industry. Between the combination of the Emergent Health portfolio, of Evolutionary Biologics, Nanogistics, Maximus Men's Heath, and related products will become a household name in wellness products for the entire family. I am very excited to be working with the management team of all divisions of the Company to build the company and drive shareholder value."

The Company is also moving forward with the acquisition of Juventix Regenerative Medicine, LLC ("Juventix") and Integrative Practice Solutions, LLC ("IPS"), and anticipates the closing of the transaction by the end of fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Juventix and IPS are successful business units in osteoarthritis treatment and P.R.P. fields. They have been in business for over six years and have well over 300 locations in all 50 States. They have successfully developed America's largest Osteoarthritis Treatment Network and a state-of-the-art P.R.P. product with widespread placement in wound care and aesthetic fields. The company has developed a wide array of intellectual property supporting both business units. They also have a following of some of the most prominent plastic surgeons and dermatologists in the world.

The Company is pleased to announce that Nanogistics, Inc., its subsidiary, is fully operational. Apollo Biowellness has been manufacturing the biologic products sold by the Evolutionary Biologics subsidiary, since the fall of 2023. Nanogistics is the entity that will coordinate shipments of the products of the Company. Nanogistics will store ship, track, and coordinate all the orders on behalf of the Company and the Doctor's that are receiving the products. This makes Apollo Biowellness a vertically integrated company.

The Company is forging ahead with the audit of the acquired entity as required by SEC rules and expects to file the appropriate financial statements in due course.

The Company will also be submitting a request to FINRA seeking a name change and new symbol for the public entity shortly. In addition, the Company has submitted to have its OTCQB status restored by OTC Markets.

About the parent company Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN)

Apollo Biowellness is the new parent company and has no connection with the previous business of Resonate Blends.

About Emergent Health Corp./Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMGE)

Emergent Health curates, develops and sells products in the regenerative health space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through "Content Based Shopping" using "Influencers" to successfully position products throughout the United States and Internationally. Evolutionary Biologics is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting-edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent asserts that its products are not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease(s). For more information, please visit Emergent's website.

Before using any of our products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Corporate Contact

Jim Morrison

CEO/Director

jmorrison@evolutionarybiologics.com

www.emergenthealthcompany.com

203-253-9191

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208825

SOURCE: Apollo Biowellness, Inc.