13.05.2024 | 15:14
Pepco: Revving Toward Sustainability: Celebrating Our 200th Electric Vehicle Charger Installation in Maryland

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Pepco:

Pepco | The Source

We reached a major milestone in our quest toward providing a more sustainable future with the installation of our 200th electric vehicle (EV) charger in Maryland. This is a big step toward our goal installing 250 chargers across Montgomery and Prince George's Counties. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to mark the occasion, with several Montgomery County and Pepco officials on hand to power up the 200th charger. If you're in the Wheaton area, this milestone charger is located inside the Wheaton Regional Park at the Frank Rubini Athletic Complex.

We launched our EV Smart public charging network in 2019 with the goal of installing 250 public chargers, including Level 2 chargers and DC fast chargers, across our Maryland service area. In partnership with Montgomery Parks and Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, 85 of the EV charging stations will be installed on local park land.

The installation of EV chargers supports Maryland's climate goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2045. The Wheaton charging stations are also located within a United States Department of Energy designated Justice40 Census Block, helping drive equitable access to charging infrastructure across the communities we serve.

To learn more about our EV chargers, including charger rates visit our EVsmart website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Pepco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
