Elbi of America Acquires NDA

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Elbi of America is thrilled to announce our latest milestone - the acquisition of NDA, a distinguished wholesale distributor specializing in appliance installation parts. Founded in 1976, NDA brings over 48 years of expertise in high-quality components across the appliance installation, plumbing, and hardware specialties markets.



Since our inception in 1990 as an ASME water tank manufacturer, Elbi of America has expanded to include several prestigious brands. Arrow Industries enhances our reach in the appliance installation sector, BackStop focuses on water storage and thermal expansion solutions, DuraTrac caters to the gas connector market, and the Chester Paul Company spearheads our e?orts in water ?ltration. The addition of NDA not only broadens our market presence but also enriches our product lineup in the appliance installation parts arena.

This acquisition unites our strengths and expands our distribution capabilities across North America with distribution centers in California, Texas, and Pennsylvania. This strategic expansion is set to deliver an enriched inventory supply chain and elevate the overall customer and vendor experience.

We warmly welcome NDA, along with their customers and vendors, into the Elbi family. We are excited about the future and the opportunities this union brings.

