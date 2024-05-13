

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) and truck manufacturer Isuzu Motors Ltd. announced Monday the launch of a new 6.7-liter engine jointly developed by the two companies, designed for use in Isuzu's new medium-duty truck lineup.



The 'Isuzu DB6A' will power on-highway truck applications built for the Japanese market and will be available for the Asia Pacific markets and other global markets later this year. The engine will be assembled at Isuzu's engine plant in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan.



The newly developed DB6A is the first engine to be incorporated into the FORWARD medium-duty truck.



Isuzu and Cummins signed the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership in May 2019 to realize the efficient development of next-generation powertrains.



The two companies formally unveiled the new engine with a ceremony at Isuzu's Tochigi Plant in January.



