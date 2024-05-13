Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
13.05.24
16:19 Uhr
232,50 Euro
-0,40
-0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
230,80231,9016:45
230,80231,9016:45
PR Newswire
13.05.2024 | 15:00
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Acumen Advisors, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Cedar Rapids, Iowa -based Acumen Advisors, Inc. (Acumen). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Acumen is an employee benefits consultant serving small and mid-size businesses throughout Iowa. Andrew Morf, Kirby Moss and their team will remain in their current locations under the direction of Tom Lannen, head of Gallagher's Midwest region employee benefits consulting operations.

"Acumen is a highly regarded firm that will expand our employee benefits offerings in the region," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Andrew, Kirby and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager
[email protected] 630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.