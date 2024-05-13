Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Continued Results of MyAirDropAlert.com Joint-Marketing Campaign

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC PINK:NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today the sensational ongoing results of its joint- marketing campaign with MyAirDropAlert.com (MADA) https://www.myairdropalert.com and the Company's Airdropx.co platform https://www.airdropx.co.

Since the launch of the campaign on May 8, NSAV has been diligently working to onboard MADA's extensive user base of over 8,000,000 members to the NSAVx.com

https://nsavx.com/ CEX exchange. The campaign involves sending 1,000,000 emails per day to MADA members. As of this morning, over 5,000,000 emails have been sent, resulting in 2,100,000 opens, 525,000 clicks, and 273,915 new exchange signups. This brings the total number of exchange users to 345,778 directly attributable to this campaign.

NSAV also announced the deposit onramp opening for the SWOP token. Deposits will commence at 7 AM EDT on May 13, 2024. For more information on how to deposit your SWOP tokens on the NSAVx.com CEX exchange, please email hello@nsavxtoken.com.

NSAV released the following statement, "Achieving over 345,000 sign-ups within our first week is a remarkable accomplishment. We are nearing the completion of the first round of MADA emails and are preparing for Phase 2 of our email marketing campaign beginning on May 15. We expect the Phase 2 campaign will yield even higher conversion results."

The Company went on to state, "This is a significant week for NSAV, with developments including the resolution of the OTC Markets Yield sign, our Q1 results, updates on regulatory compliance and licenses, corporate management expansion, and business combinations/partnerships, We have established a clear path for growth and have assembled a seasoned team of professionals to help guide us on this next phase of our corporate journey."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

