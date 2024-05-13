SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: SCS Plant-Based Certification: Your Roadmap to Compliance

Date: May 21, 2024| Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

Are you ready to embrace the growing demand for plant-based products and provide assurance to consumers that your claim is validated and credible? Join SCS Global Services for an insightful webinar as we navigate the process of achieving full compliance with SCS's Plant-Based Certification Standard. Led by Tony Hall, the Client Services Manager for our Product Claims division, this webinar will explore key aspects of certification, including:

Assessing Fit: Is the SCS Plant-Based Certification the right fit for your products and facilities

Is the SCS Plant-Based Certification the right fit for your products and facilities Certification Process Overview: Diving into an overview of the certification process, from initial scoping through final certification decisions

Diving into an overview of the certification process, from initial scoping through final certification decisions Desk Audits: Reviewing expectations for both desk audits or inspections and guiding you through various steps

Reviewing expectations for both desk audits or inspections and guiding you through various steps Q&A session: Engage in a live Q&A session with our experts to get the answers you need

