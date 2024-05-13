Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2024 | 15:26
SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: SCS Plant-Based Certification: Your Roadmap to Compliance

Date: May 21, 2024| Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Are you ready to embrace the growing demand for plant-based products and provide assurance to consumers that your claim is validated and credible? Join SCS Global Services for an insightful webinar as we navigate the process of achieving full compliance with SCS's Plant-Based Certification Standard. Led by Tony Hall, the Client Services Manager for our Product Claims division, this webinar will explore key aspects of certification, including:

  • Assessing Fit: Is the SCS Plant-Based Certification the right fit for your products and facilities
  • Certification Process Overview: Diving into an overview of the certification process, from initial scoping through final certification decisions
  • Desk Audits: Reviewing expectations for both desk audits or inspections and guiding you through various steps
  • Q&A session: Engage in a live Q&A session with our experts to get the answers you need

Register today and secure your spot now to embark on a journey towards certification success!

REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR HERE

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, please contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Manager, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
