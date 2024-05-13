KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar - Play You: The Role of a Lifetime!

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "Play You: The Role of a Lifetime", a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, May 22nd at 1:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. MT / 4:00 p.m. PST.

This webinar is in celebration of National Small Business Month and the remarkable contributions of women entrepreneurs, leaders, and their invaluable supporters. Whether you are a business owner or navigating the business world, all are invited to attend.

KeyBank's Head of Community Banking and Key4Women National Director, Rachael Sampson, will be joined by Pam Sherman, Actor, Writer, Leader and President of The ShermanEDGE, to discuss the importance of bringing your authentic self to make a meaningful impact on those you serve, lead, and influence.

In this webinar, participants will learn how to bring your presence to the EDGE with these insights:

E xplore: Your leadership brand and authentic connections.

xplore: Your leadership brand and authentic connections. D ream: Visualize success and share your story.

ream: Visualize success and share your story. G row: Out of your comfort zone.

row: Out of your comfort zone. Excite: Ignite your mission.

"Your uniqueness is your competitive edge." said Sampson. "We are confident attendees will walk away having an action plan on how they can increase their presence and build the confidence they need to chase their dreams. Key4Women is excited to have Pam join us to celebrate National Small Business Month."

Pam Sherman is an actor, writer, leadership consultant and recovering lawyer who was profiled in People Magazine about her transition from lawyer to actor. Today, she speaks, facilitates, and coaches leaders all over the world about how to present themselves and how to find their EDGE: Explore, Dream, Grow, & Excite®. Sherman works with individuals, Fortune 500 companies, law firms, advertising agencies and is a highly rated global resource for the leadership organizations, EO, Vistage, YPO, and Tiger 21.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by May 21st here.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at March?31, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

###





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on accesswire.com