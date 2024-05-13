Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
13.05.24
16:40 Uhr
89,94 Euro
+1,74
+1,97 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,6089,9016:48
89,5689,8216:48
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2024 | 15:26
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation on Track To Reduce Emissions From Products in Use

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation designs products with the needs of consumers and the planet in mind. As noted in the 2023 Sustainability Report, the company is on track to reduce emissions from products in use (scope 3 category 11) by 20% by 2030, compared to a 2016 baseline.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.