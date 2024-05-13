Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2024 | 15:46
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Photocat A/S receives observation status

Today, on May 13, 2024, Photocat A/S (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that Mangold Fondkommission AB has terminated the agreement to
act as the Company's Certified Adviser. Photocat A/S currently has no Certified
Adviser. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there are circumstances justifying the removal of the
Issuer's Financial Instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Photocat A/S (PCAT, ISIN code DK0060668796, order book ID 115935) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.