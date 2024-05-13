Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Photocat A/S receives observation status

Today, on May 13, 2024, Photocat A/S (the "Company") issued a press release with information that Mangold Fondkommission AB has terminated the agreement to act as the Company's Certified Adviser. Photocat A/S currently has no Certified Adviser. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there are circumstances justifying the removal of the Issuer's Financial Instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Photocat A/S (PCAT, ISIN code DK0060668796, order book ID 115935) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.