Phil Dervan appointed by Bacula Systems as Global Partner Strategy Director

ISC HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Expanding its leadership in high security backup and recovery for HPC and demanding IT environments, Bacula Systems today announced it has appointed Phil Dervan as its Global Partner Strategy Director. Dervan will be responsible for overseeing and managing the relationships Bacula has with each of its partners, to help them further grow their business and deliver Bacula's value to customers.

Dervan will increase Bacula's ability to adapt to changing market conditions, customer needs and partner feedback, as, in turn, it introduces its partners to increasingly large projects that need Bacula's high security protection and performance.

"Phil's ability to constructively collaborate with technology partners, create and execute joint strategies and initiatives come at an exciting time for Bacula, when its highly secure backup and recovery software is increasingly being adopted by large enterprises with demanding IT environments. Having the right strategic partners can help Bacula bring even more value, especially in the areas of scalable storage, systems integration and high-performance Cloud providers" said Gopal RajGuru, CEO of Bacula Systems SA.

"Bacula provides the missing link that storage providers and systems integrators need to provide their customers with a truly scalable, secure and resilient backup and recovery solution", said Dervan. "Other backup vendors may be effective in straightforward IT environments, but as soon as it gets complicated, more enterprise-grade and customizable software is needed. That's where Bacula comes in", said Dervan.

Dr. Philip Dervan has held roles in Pre-Sales, Global Product Management Sales Operations, Partner Strategy, Partner Business Development and Solution Management positions. In 2002, Phil relocated to the USA from his native England, and lives in the greater Boston area. Phil worked at SAP for 23 years. Prior to SAP, Phil has more than 15 years of expertise in various line of business roles, as well as in strategic roles at Pirelli in the UK and in Italy. Phil holds an MBA and a PhD from the University of Southampton in the UK.

Bacula's customers include NASA, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Navisite.

About Bacula Systems:

Bacula Enterprise Edition is a highly scalable backup and recovery software for large organizations, data centers and MSPs. www.baculasystems.com

