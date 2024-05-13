Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
13.05.24
14:45 Uhr
9,400 Euro
-0,050
-0,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,4509,80016:57
Dow Jones News
13.05.2024 | 16:04
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-May-2024 / 14:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company was notified on 10th May 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 
10th May 2024 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Company's BAYE scheme as set out below. 
 
Name            Number of Shares Purchased              Price 
Nick Roberts        18                          GBP8.268583 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 (0) 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form 
1        Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)        Name                        Nick Roberts 
2        Reason for the notification 
a)        Position/Status                   PDMR 
b)        Initial notification/Amendment           Initial Notification 
3        Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
         or auction monitor 
a)        Name                         Travis Perkins plc 
b)        LEI                          2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4        Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
         each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
         conducted 
a)        Description of the financial              Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
         instrument, 
         type of instrument 
         Identification code                   ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)        Nature of the transaction                Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme 
c)        Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                     Price(s)           Volume(s) 
                                     GBP8.268583          18 
d)        Aggregated information 
                                     Aggregate       Aggregate  Aggregate 
         -Aggregated volume                   Price         Volume   Total 
         -Price                         GBP8.268583       18     GBP148.834494 
e)        Date of the transaction                 10th May, 2024 
f)        Place of the transaction                XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  321194 
EQS News ID:  1901785 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1901785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2024 09:33 ET (13:33 GMT)

