Montag, 13.05.2024
PR Newswire
13.05.2024 | 16:06
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bisichi Plc - Clarification of the record and payment date of the proposed final dividend

Bisichi Plc - Clarification of the record and payment date of the proposed final dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2024

Bisichi PLC

Clarification of the record and payment date of the proposed final dividend

We note a minor inconsistency between the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the note on Resolution 3 of the Notice of the 2024 AGM.

The final dividend, subject to shareholder approval, will be payable on Friday 26 July 2024 to shareholders registered at the close of business on Friday 5 July 2024.

All other elements of the Notice of the 2024 AGM remain unchanged.

Garrett Casey
Company Secretary
020 7415 5030

13 May 2024


