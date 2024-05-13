Tendon Allograft Market to Reach $42.7 Billion Globally by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increasing focus on sports medicine & sports-related injuries and continuous technological advancements in sterilization techniques are projected to drive the global tendon allograft market's growth during the forecast period. The North America region is predicted to witness prominent growth by 2032.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Tendon Allograft Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type, by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global tendon allograft market generated $26.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $42.7 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising prevalence of age-related conditions, such as tendon degeneration and tear among the aging population and the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global tendon allograft market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the high costs and stringent regulatory requirements governing tissue donation, processing, and transplantation may restrict market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, ongoing advancements in tissue processing and preservation technologies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the tendon allograft market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $26.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $42.7 billion CAGR 5.2 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments covered Product Type, End User, and Region Drivers Increasing focus on sports medicine and sports-related injuries Rising preference for minimally invasive procedures Opportunities Technological advancements Increasing investments in R&D Restraints High costs and regulatory constraints

Type: Patellar Tendon Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The patellar tendon sub-segment accounted for the largest global tendon allograft market share of 38.4% in 2022 and is expected to hold major share and rise at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The patellar tendon's strong and durable nature makes it a preferred choice for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, providing stability and support like the native ACL. Besides, favorable clinical outcomes associated with patellar tendon allografts, including graft survival, stability, and patient satisfaction, contribute to their growing acceptance among surgeons and patients.

End User: Hospitals Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely During the Forecast Period

The hospitals sub-segment held the largest market share of 56.4% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Hospitals with specialized orthopedic departments and experienced surgeons attract patients seeking treatment for tendon injuries, fostering a reputation for high-quality care and successful outcomes. In addition, Hospitals often invest in state-of-the-art surgical equipment and technologies to support minimally invasive procedures and advanced tissue processing techniques, enhancing surgical precision and driving demand for allograft tendons.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Market Share by 2032

The North America tendon allograft market accounted for the largest share of 33.3% in 2022 and is predicted to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America's high prevalence of sports-related injuries drives demand for tendon allografts in reconstructive surgeries, especially among athletes. The region's commitment to medical innovation, with advancements in tissue processing and surgical techniques, further boosts market growth. Innovative technologies like minimally invasive procedures and biologic augmentation improve surgical outcomes, contributing to the expansion of the regional market.

Leading Players in the Tendon Allograft Market:

Tissue Banks International

Arthrex

AlloSource

MTF Biologics

LifeNet Health

Lattice Biologics Ltd.

RTI Surgical

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Aesculap

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global tendon allograft market. These players are employing various strategies including launching new products, entering collaborations, expanding operations, forming joint ventures, and signing agreements, all aimed at boosting their market share and securing their competitive position across different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

