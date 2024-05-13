Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

May 13, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

EUR 4 billion Green Bond due 2032

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW) Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: XS2816013937 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 4,000,000,000 Description: 2.875% Green senior, unsecured Notes due 2032 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Danske Bank NatWest Markets Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.