Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
13.05.24
16:42 Uhr
13,920 Euro
-0,085
-0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
13.05.2024 | 16:06
115 Leser
Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

May 13, 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

EUR 4 billion Green Bond due 2032

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor (if any):

Federal Republic of Germany

ISIN:

XS2816013937

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 4,000,000,000

Description:

2.875% Green senior, unsecured Notes due 2032

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Danske Bank

NatWest Markets

Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2024 PR Newswire
