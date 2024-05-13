Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
[13.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,700,916.00
|USD
|0
|73,695,033.75
|6.8868
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,604,482.00
|EUR
|0
|21,130,984.24
|5.8624
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|97,903.00
|GBP
|0
|905,850.54
|9.2525
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|13.05.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|656,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,223,564.28
|7.9519