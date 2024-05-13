Anzeige
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
PR Newswire
13.05.2024 | 16:12
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

[13.05.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.05.24IE000LZC9NM010,700,916.00USD073,695,033.756.8868
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.05.24IE000DOZYQJ73,604,482.00EUR021,130,984.245.8624
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.05.24IE000GETKIK897,903.00GBP0905,850.549.2525
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
13.05.24IE000XIITCN5656,895.00GBP05,223,564.287.9519

© 2024 PR Newswire
