Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI), a leading national organization committed to educating workplaces, schools and communities on diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and accessibility, announced the strategic divestiture of its subsidiary CCDI Consulting Inc. ("Consulting") to Diversio, a global DEI platform. This decision deepens CCDI's commitment to focusing on its core charitable mandate and its mission to help build a more inclusive Canada by convening, educating and supporting employers, DEI practitioners, HR professionals, and communities.

Consulting was incorporated as a for-profit company in 2015 to provide consulting and training services to meet the needs of Employer Partners of CCDI and other businesses. This development propelled the subsidiary to new heights. The acquisition of Consulting by Diversio presents an exciting opportunity for both entities and the organizations they serve and will empower CCDI's Employer Partners who engage Consulting as part of their service. While Consulting transitions to Diversio ownership, CCDI reaffirms its dedication to its core values and mission-driven work.

"CCDI's unwavering commitment to supporting our 700+ Employer Partners, individual practitioners and community members remains unchanged" said Anne-Marie Pham, CEO at CCDI. "We stand steadfast in our goal to support and amplify individuals and organizations in Canada to become DEI change agents."

