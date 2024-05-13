Nasdaq Stockholm AB: OX2 AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / OX2 AB (publ) receives observation status

Idag, den 13 maj 2024, offentliggjorde EQT Infrastructure VI genom bolaget Otello BidCo AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i OX2 AB (publ). Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i OX2 AB (publ) (OX2, ISIN-kod SE0016075337, orderboks-ID 227438) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, on May 13, 2024, EQT Infrastructure VI disclosed, through the company Otello BidCo AB, a public takeover offer to the shareholders in OX2 AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in OX2 AB (publ) (OX2, ISIN-code SE0016075337, order book ID 227438) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB