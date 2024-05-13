Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: A3CSK6 | ISIN: SE0016075337 | Ticker-Symbol: 4DA
Tradegate
13.05.24
16:53 Uhr
5,000 Euro
+1,382
+38,20 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OX2 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OX2 AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9985,04016:57
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2024 | 16:22
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: OX2 AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / OX2 AB (publ) receives observation status

Idag, den 13 maj 2024, offentliggjorde EQT Infrastructure VI genom bolaget
Otello BidCo AB ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i OX2 AB
(publ). 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus
om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i
OX2 AB (publ) (OX2, ISIN-kod SE0016075337, orderboks-ID 227438) ska ges
observationsstatus. 

Today, on May 13, 2024, EQT Infrastructure VI disclosed, through the company
Otello BidCo AB, a public takeover offer to the shareholders in OX2 AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation
status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in OX2
AB (publ) (OX2, ISIN-code SE0016075337, order book ID 227438) shall be given
observation status. 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
