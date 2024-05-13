

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2024 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr. First name: Salvatore Last name(s): Gervasi

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rigsave S.p.A.

b) LEI

984500144H84C0CA7J16

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: IT0005526295

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.80 EUR 14850.00 EUR 19.80 EUR 990.00 EUR 17.80 EUR 9701.00 EUR 17.80 EUR 89.00 EUR 16.20 EUR 4098.60 EUR 16.20 EUR 4001.40 EUR 18.30 EUR 14640.00 EUR 14.60 EUR 2730.20 EUR 14.70 EUR 4659.90 EUR 14.80 EUR 4691.60 EUR 18.70 EUR 2487.10 EUR 18.70 EUR 935.00 EUR 18.70 EUR 935.00 EUR 19.20 EUR 3360.00 EUR 19.20 EUR 1440.00 EUR 20.80 EUR 582.40 EUR 20.80 EUR 1809.60 EUR 20.80 EUR 5200.00 EUR 20.80 EUR 104.00 EUR 20.80 EUR 624.00 EUR 20.80 EUR 2080.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 17.9634 EUR 80008.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

10/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xetra MIC: XETR





13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

