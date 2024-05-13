

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies traded firm ahead of the release of crucial producer price inflation readings on Tuesday and the consumer price inflation readings on Wednesday. Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.3 trillion, versus $2.26 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin (BTC) has gained 2.8 percent overnight to trade at $62,890.50. The overnight trading range has been between $63,248.30 and $60,769.84.



Ethereum (ETH) also added 1.1 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $2967.78. The 24-hour trading range has been between $2.994.87 and $2,865.13.



Tether (USDT) ranked 3rd overall, traded between $1.0014 and $0.9992 in the past 24 hours. The price movements in the highest-ranking stablecoin pegged to the U.S. Dollar comes amidst a recent report by Deutsche Bank that questioned Tether's stability and transparency.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 0.35 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $595.69.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) also gained close to half a percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $14595.



7th ranked XRP (XRP) also edged up 0.2 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.5056.



8th ranked Toncoin (TON) rallied 4.3 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $7.30.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) also jumped 4.9 percent overnight. The highest-ranking meme crypto is currently being traded at $0.15.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) also added 0.76 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $0.4459.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report showed an inflow of $130 million in the week ended May 10 versus outflow of $251 million in the week ended May 3. Year-to-date flows increased to $12.9 billion. Cumulative AUM stood at $83 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly inflows of $144 million constituted bulk of the flows. Solana-based products also recorded inflows of $5.9 million. Ethereum-based products recorded outflows of $14.4 million followed by Short Bitcoin products that witnessed outflows of $5.1 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $83 billion, close to 78 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $64.7 billion. Bitcoin's dominance of crypto market is much lower, at around 53 percent. AUM of Ethereum products stood at $12.3 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $3.5 billion. An AUM of $1.2 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $593 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $171 million from Grayscale Investments. Purpose Investments witnessed outflows of $19 million, followed by ProShares ETF that saw outflows of $12 million. Fidelity ETF recorded inflows of $111 million, followed by Ark 21 Shares that recorded inflows of $83 million and iShares ETF that recorded inflows of $48 million.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $27.2 billion, which is more than 32 percent of the cumulative AUM of $83 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $16.7 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $9.3 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $135 million to United States. Flows to Hong Kong stood at $19.1 million. Switzerland also received inflows of $14.1 million.



Canada recorded outflows of $20 million, followed by Germany that witnessed outflows of $14.9 million. Sweden recorded outflows of $4.8 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $83 billion, $64.8 billion or 78 percent is in United States. Canada and Switzerland follow with AUM of close to $4.4 billion. Germany accounts for an AUM of $3.9 billion followed by Sweden with an AUM of $3.1 billion.



