13.05.2024
LANZAJET ANNOUNCES DOREEN PRYOR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Pryor Brings Deep Global Financial Experience in Renewable Energy and Emerging Industries

CHICAGO, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, Inc. (LanzaJet) a leading sustainable fuels technology company and sustainable fuels producer, today announced Doreen Pryor as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. With more than 20 years of commercial and financial experience at global companies, Pryor will oversee LanzaJet's financial growth as the company continues to scale rapidly and advance the global sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) industry.

LanzaJet Logo

"Our team at LanzaJet is critical to our ability to scale our company and this industry," said LanzaJet Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Samartzis. "Doreen's extensive experience in managing financial teams within an emerging industry will be a tremendous asset as we move toward scaling the SAF transition and build commercial capacity."

Pryor joins LanzaJet following her role as CFO for North America at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Inc., a global technology leader in the renewable energy industry - specifically in the development, manufacturing, installation and maintenance of wind turbines. Pryor had led financial planning and analysis (FP&A) of Siemens Gamesa's offshore wind business unit since 2017 before assuming the role of CFO North America in 2022, in addition to Managing Director and Board Member responsibilities.

"It is a dream opportunity for me to join a company that is leading the scaling of an entire industry with purpose," said Doreen Pryor, LanzaJet Chief Financial Officer. "LanzaJet is in a critical and exciting period as sustainable aviation fuel becomes the present and future solution to decarbonizing the aviation industry."

Before transitioning to Siemens Gamesa, Pryor spent seven years at Siemens companies based in the United States, Denmark, and Germany, where she ultimately assumed the role of Head of Business in Controlling Wind Power Offshore. In total, Pryor spent nearly 15 years at Siemens companies to lead and extend the global footprint of the Wind business.

ABOUT LANZAJET
LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the clean energy transition. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the deployment of SAF and other clean technologies critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2410446/LJ_black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lanzajet-announces-doreen-pryor-as-chief-financial-officer-302143236.html

