Foundation Software to Attend CFMA Annual Conference

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of best-in-class construction software and services, will be exhibiting at CFMA's Annual Conference & Exhibition May 18th-22nd at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.

Over five days, attendees will engage in mini-conferences, enriching general sessions, interactive breakout classes and collaborative roundtable discussions - all facilitated by seasoned subject matter experts and adept construction finance professionals.

Foundation will be showcasing its portfolio of products, including the flagship accounting software, FOUNDATION®, as well as the mobile time tracking solution WorkMax, the all-in-one payroll service, Payroll4Construction, and the entire collection of construction apps in HQSuite. All these solutions can be found at Booth #501.

Attendees will learn how these products integrate to build a complete tech stack, and they can explore Foundation's new HR management app, hrHQ. hrHQ is human resources management software designed to give HR and office staff a more streamlined process for onboarding new employees and managing their current labor staff.

"We have enjoyed being an active part of CFMA for many years and always look forward to connecting with construction financial professionals at their annual conference," said Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode. "This year, we're excited to unveil our latest cloud offering, hrHQ. We encourage attendees to stop by, catch up and ask us questions on how we help contractors improve their tech stack."

To learn more about and register for the conference, visit https://conference.cfma.org.

Payroll4Construction, LLC

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com

HQSuite

HQSuite is a platform of standalone construction management apps designed to keep your field and office cohesive. For more information, visit https://www.myhqsuite.com/.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski

VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.