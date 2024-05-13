St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a leading provider of energy services and specialized equipment rentals to the resource sector, with a focus on CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emission reduction technologies, is pleased to announce its upcoming investor presentation via webcast.

Scheduled for Thursday, May 16th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT, the presentation will feature Enterprise Group's President and CEO, Leonard Jaroszuk, Senior VP Desmond O'Kell, and CFO Warren Cabral. They will review key aspects of the company's operations and provide insights into the recently disclosed first-quarter results.

Following the formal presentation, investors will have the opportunity to engage with the speakers by asking pertinent questions.

Interested parties looking to attend the webinar can register in advance at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L6oPIhwnTeifPosWOCXC5w

A replay of the event will be posted on the investor relations section of the company website.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedarplus.ca. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

780-418-4400

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company's Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company uses International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). EBITDAS is not a measure that has any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore referred to as a non-IFRS measure. This news release contains references to EBITDAS. This non-IFRS measure used by the Company may not be comparable to a similar measure used by other companies. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDAS is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's principal business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed or how the results are taxed. EBITDAS is calculated as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and stock-based compensation.

