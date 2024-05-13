

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British Army is introducing new high-tech bomb disposal robots that will provide greater protection for soldiers and the public.



Britain's Ministry of Defence announced that its Defence Equipment and Support has signed a 21 million pound contract with L3 Harris Technologies to delivber 50 T4 robots.



Under the deal, the Tewkesbury based firm will deliver the first T4 units before the end of 2024.



The T4 bomb disposal robots will be used in situations of bomb and hazardous material disposal, helping the explosives team who attend thousands of call outs every year, all over the country. This will greatly reduce the risk to service personnel and the public when neutralising bomb and chemical threats.



Adept at navigating narrow urban spaces, with its tough all terrain treads and adjustable manipulation arm, the T4 can operate in narrow aisles of planes, trains and buses and can even climb stairs.



Advanced controls, high-definition cameras and lightning-fast datalinks will enable the operator of the T4 to perform complex tasks like unzipping bags and opening glove boxes from a safe distance.



Weighing in at just above 100kg, the T4s are significantly smaller and nimbler than their bigger brother - the 300kg T7 UGV. It will be used as the rapid response system for emergency situations, and due to its compact size, it can be transported in a standard 4x4 vehicle.



