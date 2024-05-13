Anzeige
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063
Tradegate
13.05.24
17:02 Uhr
247,60 Euro
+0,90
+0,36 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
246,10246,5018:21
246,00246,6018:21
FedEx Corporation: 72 Hours in the City of Angels With FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassadors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / FedEx Corporation:

The City of Angels (Los Angeles) welcomes millions of visitors each year and is an important market for FedEx in the United States. In a continued effort to drive career and leadership training for the next generation, FedEx recently hosted a group of FedEx-HBCU student ambassadors in Los Angeles for a career immersion experience.

From witnessing a special delivery of horses by FedEx plane to participating in a boardroom style meeting with FedEx leadership to gain career advice, student ambassadors experienced empowerment, engagement, and education, which are three main components of the FedEx program. Student ambassadors also toured FedEx operations at the Los Angeles International Airport, and received an opportunity of a lifetime attending the 55th annual NAACP Image Awards, an organization and event FedEx sponsors.

"I believe this trip may have opened more doors for me than I could have anticipated. I will forever be grateful for this opportunity," said Keith Jordan, Lane College (Jackson, TN).

The FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program launched in 2022 as part of a five-year commitment to eight Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. The initiative is part of a more than 20-year collaboration between FedEx and HBCUs. The program helps prepare HBCU students for the workforce after college, engaging students in unique learning experiences that help build leadership and career-ready skills.

HBCUs participating in the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program include:?

  • Jackson State University (Jackson, Miss.)??
  • Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.)??
  • LeMoyne-Owen College (Memphis, Tenn.)??
  • Mississippi Valley State University (Itta Bena, Miss.)??
  • Lane College (Jackson, Tenn.)??
  • Paul Quinn College (Dallas, Texas)??
  • Miles College (Fairfield, Ala.)??
  • Fayetteville State University (Fayetteville, N.C.)???

To learn more about the program and FedEx support of HBCUs visit the FedEx HBCU report here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
