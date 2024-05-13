VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / ScalePad announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named seven of its employees to the Women of the Channel list for 2024. Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership benefit the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders committed to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

ScalePad Celebrates Seven Women Named on 2024 CRN Channel List

CRN recognizes and celebrates these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering IT channel excellence. Andrea Ayala, Senior Community Manager; Brook Lee, Director of Channel Development; Chantelle Turton, Chief Of Staff; Christy Strickland (Perez), Partner Education Manager; Kaitlin Johnson, Product Adoption Manager; Ola Witukiewicz, Senior Channel Engagement Manager; and Tamara Vishniakoff, Manager of Campaign and PMO, all distinguished members of ScalePad, have been honored as CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

These exceptional women have demonstrated outstanding leadership, expertise, and innovation within the tech industry, particularly in channel leadership and management. Their collective contributions have not only propelled ScalePad's success but have also inspired and empowered countless individuals within the channel ecosystem. Their dedication, vision, and tireless efforts have earned well-deserved recognition as trailblazers and role models in the field, setting a high standard for excellence and inclusion. This acknowledgment by CRN underscores their significant impact and influence in driving positive change and advancing the channel landscape.

"We are incredibly proud of Andrea, Brook, Chantelle, Christy, Kaitlin, Ola, and Tamara for their well-deserved recognition as CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel. Their dedication, expertise, and leadership have been instrumental in driving ScalePad's success and shaping the channel landscape," said Dan Wensley, CEO of ScalePad. "I am truly inspired by their contributions and the positive impact they each bring both internally and in our industry. This honor highlights their outstanding achievements and the vital role they play in advancing our collective goals. Congratulations to each of these exceptional women on this significant accomplishment."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About ScalePad:

ScalePad provides MSPs of every size with the knowledge, technology, and community they need to deliver increased client value while navigating the continuously changing terrain of the IT landscape. With a suite of integrated products that automate and standardize MSP's operations, analyze and uncover new opportunities, and expand value to clients, ScalePad is equipping the MSP adventure.

ScalePad has received awards such as MSP Today's Product of the Year, G2's 2024 Fastest Growing Product, and 2024 Best IT Management Product. In 2023, it was named a Best Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work. ScalePad is a privately held company serving over 12,000 MSPs across the globe. Learn more at scalepad.com.

