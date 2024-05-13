Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: Siem Offshore Inc. Changes its name to Sea1 Offshore Inc.

As of May 7, 2024 Siem Offshore Inc. have changed its name to Sea1 Offshore Inc. The share's ticker will shortly be changed from "SIOFFo" to "SEA1o". ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: Siem Offshore Inc. ------------------------------------------------------------ New company name: Sea1 Offshore Inc ------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------ Old short name ordinary shares SIOFFo ------------------------------------------------------------ New short name ordinary shares: SEA1o ------------------------------------------------------------ Unchanged ISIN code for ordinary shares: KYG812291253 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB